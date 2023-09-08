Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.22 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 10, the teams of Lebanon and India will compete in the match for third place at the King of Thailand Cup. The teams of Iraq and Thailand will play in the final match of the tournament on the same day.

Lebanon

In the semi-final match of the tournament, Lebanon lost to the hosts of the tournament with a score of 1:2. Interestingly, Thailand managed to snatch victory in the last ten minutes of the match.

India

The Indians lost to Iraq in a penalty shootout in the semi-final game. The main time of the match ended with the score 2:2 and Iraq miraculously won back at the end of the match.

Confrontation statistics

The teams played six matches between themselves and India had never defeated Lebanon in their history. Three times the Lebanese were stronger and three more meetings ended in a draw.

The last time the teams played each other was three months ago in a friendly match and then a goalless draw was recorded. The last official meeting took place in 2007 as part of the selection for the World Championship and then there was also equality - 2:2.

Match forecast

Bookmakers find it difficult to determine the favorite of the confrontation, and approximately the same odds are set for both teams. So they expect to see a lot of fight on the field, which I agree with.

Judging by the statistics of the latest games involving Lebanon and India, they score and concede in every meeting. It’s worth considering betting on the outcome – both teams will score. Interestingly, bookmakers offer odds of 2.22 for this event, which looks very tempting.