On July 16, Maracanã (Rio de Janeiro) will host the match of the 15th round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Fluminense will compete with Flamengo. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Fluminense



The team failed to win a new trophy in the previous season – the championship of 2012 remains the last notable success so far. Nowadays, there will be a new attempt to prove itself, and it has turned out quite well. Speaking about the Copa Libertadores, the Brazilian team decided everything at the group stage, winning three times at the start of the cycle – it was enough for the play-offs and then a couple of defeats were followed by only a 1-1 draw in the battle against Sporting Cristal in the 6th round of the tournament. Speaking about the championship, “the Time de Guerreiros” is far from being perfect, but, at the same time, it turns out to win more often than to lose. Taking into account the home 2-0 score in the struggle with Internacional in the 14th round, “the Fluzão” has got 24 points and only 3 rivals are higher in the standings of the current Serie A.

Flamengo



The club was again able to replenish its record of achievements with a bright success in the previous season. It was the team, which became the winner of the Copa Libertadores, and it was a repeat of the success of 2019. However, having a difficult start in the new cycle, “the Vultures” chose the coaching castling, calling Jorge Sampaoli to the mentor position. It happened not immediately, but the bet on the Argentine specialist made a success. Being under his rule, it was possible to reach the play-offs of the new Copa – the state of things was far from being perfect, but the Brazilian team won both previous matches. Speaking about the Serie A, where there were 3 defeats in a row in April and May, the club won 7 out of 10 matches. However, there was only a draw on the field of the principal opponent, Palmeiras, in the previous round – that battle ended in a 1-1 score. The higher mentioned result also allows the team to stay in the 2nd place, however, Gremio is ahead only due to additional indicators – each of them has got 26 points.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The opponents played in the state finals in the spring and Fluminense took the trophy by beating the rival with a 4-1 score after an away 0-2 result. Then, “the Vultures” were already stronger in the Copa do Brasil: there happened a 2-0 score at the home arena after an away 0-0 draw.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider the opponents to be quite equal, even giving a slight advantage to the guests. Still, it is unlikely that the battle of principled rivals will be spectacular – thus, we are waiting for “total: under 2.5” (odd: 2.0).

