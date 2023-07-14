RU RU
Main Predictions Fluminense vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023

Fluminense vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023

Fluminense Fluminense
Serie A Brazil 16 july 2023, 15:00 Fluminense - Flamengo
-
- : -
Brazil,
Flamengo Flamengo
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.85

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now

On July 16, Maracanã (Rio de Janeiro) will host the match of the 15th round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Fluminense will compete with Flamengo. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Fluminense


The team failed to win a new trophy in the previous season – the championship of 2012 remains the last notable success so far. Nowadays, there will be a new attempt to prove itself, and it has turned out quite well. Speaking about the Copa Libertadores, the Brazilian team decided everything at the group stage, winning three times at the start of the cycle – it was enough for the play-offs and then a couple of defeats were followed by only a 1-1 draw in the battle against Sporting Cristal in the 6th round of the tournament. Speaking about the championship, “the Time de Guerreiros” is far from being perfect, but, at the same time, it turns out to win more often than to lose. Taking into account the home 2-0 score in the struggle with Internacional in the 14th round, “the Fluzão” has got 24 points and only 3 rivals are higher in the standings of the current Serie A.

Flamengo


The club was again able to replenish its record of achievements with a bright success in the previous season. It was the team, which became the winner of the Copa Libertadores, and it was a repeat of the success of 2019. However, having a difficult start in the new cycle, “the Vultures” chose the coaching castling, calling Jorge Sampaoli to the mentor position. It happened not immediately, but the bet on the Argentine specialist made a success. Being under his rule, it was possible to reach the play-offs of the new Copa – the state of things was far from being perfect, but the Brazilian team won both previous matches. Speaking about the Serie A, where there were 3 defeats in a row in April and May, the club won 7 out of 10 matches. However, there was only a draw on the field of the principal opponent, Palmeiras, in the previous round – that battle ended in a 1-1 score. The higher mentioned result also allows the team to stay in the 2nd place, however, Gremio is ahead only due to additional indicators – each of them has got 26 points.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The opponents played in the state finals in the spring and Fluminense took the trophy by beating the rival with a 4-1 score after an away 0-2 result. Then, “the Vultures” were already stronger in the Copa do Brasil: there happened a 2-0 score at the home arena after an away 0-0 draw.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider the opponents to be quite equal, even giving a slight advantage to the guests. Still, it is unlikely that the battle of principled rivals will be spectacular – thus, we are waiting for “total: under 2.5” (odd: 2.0).

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.85

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now
Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:00 Godoy Cruz vs Defensa y Justicia predictions and betting tips on July 15, 2023 Godoy Cruz Odds: 1.9 Defensa y Justicia Recommended 1xBet
Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 20:30 Huracan vs Talleres predictions and betting tips on July 15, 2023 Huracan Odds: 1.8 Talleres Bet now MelBet
Liga Profesional Argentina 15 july 2023, 13:00 Union de Santa Fe vs Platense predictions and betting tips on July 15, 2023 Union Odds: 1.87 Club Atletico Platense Bet now Linebet
Serie A Brazil 16 july 2023, 10:00 Cruzeiro vs Curitiba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Cruzeiro Odds: 1.82 Recommended 1xBet
Serie A Brazil 16 july 2023, 15:00 Fortaleza vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Fortaleza Odds: 1.66 Cuiaba Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:43 Arsenal finalize €122m transfer for midfielder Football news Today, 16:35 "Barcelona" is close to the return of an experienced academy graduate Football news Today, 16:25 PSG want to buy Sevilla star Football news Today, 16:15 Atlético may sign Japanese midfielder Football news Today, 15:55 Chilean legend Arturo Vidal joins new club Football news Today, 15:42 Manchester City want to buy Bayern defender Football news Today, 15:30 Arsenal lose Ukrainian Zinchenko Football news Today, 15:15 RB Leipzig complete record transfer Football news Today, 15:03 Arsenal buy Dutch defender Football news Yesterday, 17:55 Aston Villa offer €35m for PSG talent
Sport Predictions
Football Today Godoy Cruz vs Defensa y Justicia predictions and betting tips on July 15, 2023 Football Today Huracan vs Talleres predictions and betting tips on July 15, 2023 Football 15 july 2023 Union de Santa Fe vs Platense predictions and betting tips on July 15, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Cruzeiro vs Curitiba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Fluminense vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Fortaleza vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023