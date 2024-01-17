Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings prediction
NHL Today, 18:00 Florida Panthers - Detroit Red Wings
Sunrise, Amerant Bank Arena
In the upcoming NHL regular-season matchup, Florida Panthers will face off against the Detroit Red Wings on the night of Thursday, January 18th, with the game scheduled to start at 01:00 Central European Time.

Florida Panthers

Florida is having an outstanding season, accumulating 57 points in 43 games. The team boasts 27 victories, with 24 of them coming in regular play, making them the top-performing team in the Eastern Conference. Notably, Sam Reinhart stands out on the ice for the Panthers, having scored 32 goals, making him the second-highest goal-scorer in the league. Additionally, Finnish forward Alexander Barkov has also demonstrated impressive performances.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings currently hold the seventh position in the Eastern Conference standings after 43 games, with 22 wins and 155 goals scored, making them the leading team in their conference by this metric. The team's top scorer, Alex DeBrincat, has accumulated 40 points through a combination of goals and assists.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Florida has lost its last two home games.
  • Detroit is on a streak of four consecutive away victories.
  • Panthers have emerged victorious in the last ten head-to-head meetings against Detroit.

Match Prediction - Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings

Both teams showcase strong offensive play, suggesting an anticipated high-scoring match. The prediction is to bet on the total goals being over 6, given the attacking prowess of both teams.

