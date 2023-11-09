RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Florida Panthers - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023

Florida Panthers - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction
Florida Panthers Florida Panthers
NHL 10 nov 2023, 18:00 Florida Panthers - Carolina Hurricanes
Sunrise, Amerant Bank Arena
Carolina Hurricanes Carolina Hurricanes
Prediction on game Total under 5.5
Odds: 2.37

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

The Florida Panthers will face the Carolina Hurricanes in a regular-season NHL match on the night of Friday, November 10, to Saturday, November 11. The game will start at 1:00 Central European Time. These teams met in the Eastern Conference Finals in the previous season.

Florida Panthers

The Stanley Cup finalists from last year, the Florida Panthers, have had a decent start to the new season. In 12 games, the team secured seven victories and suffered five losses (one in overtime). Florida holds the fifth position in the Eastern Conference with 15 points.

It's worth noting that in only four games, the Panthers scored more than three goals. For seven consecutive matches, Paul Maurice's team couldn't score four goals. Only in the last two games, they managed to improve this statistic. Florida has an equal number of goals scored and conceded - 35:35. The team's leading scorer is Sam Reinhart, who has nine goals and six assists.

In terms of injuries, four players will be unavailable for this game, including two defensemen - Ekblad and Montour, and two forwards - Bennett and Gadzovich, who are key players for Florida.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have started this season slightly better than Florida. Currently, Carolina holds the third position in the Eastern Conference with eight wins and five losses, totaling 16 points.

In recent games, Carolina has also struggled to score many goals. In the last seven matches, they scored more than three goals only once. Only two players are currently injured for the Hurricanes - goaltender Andersen and defenseman Pesce. Martin Necas is the top scorer for Carolina with five goals and six assists.

Prediction

Considering that both teams don't score many goals and have roster issues, the conclusion can be drawn that the match will not be very high-scoring. My bet is that the total goals in the match will be under 5.5.

Prediction on game Total under 5.5
Odds: 2.37

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction A-League Men Australia 10 nov 2023, 03:45 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Melbourne Victory Odds: 1.6 Wellington Phoenix Recommended MelBet
Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawoun prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 10 nov 2023, 10:00 Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawon prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Al-Hilal Odds: 1.8 Al-Taawoun Bet now MelBet
Sassuolo vs Salernitana prediction Serie A Italy 10 nov 2023, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Sassuolo Odds: 1.63 Salernitana Bet now MelBet
Monaco vs ASVEL prediction EuroLeague 10 nov 2023, 14:00 Monaco vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Monaco Odds: 1.62 ASVEL Recommended MelBet
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 nov 2023, 14:30 Borussia M vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 2.1 Wolfsburg Bet now MelBet
Best Betting Sites
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:45 Following Italy. Second team to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup has been determined Football news Today, 17:01 Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents Football news Today, 16:56 Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League Tennis news Today, 16:30 The drawing of lots for the ATP Finals groups has taken place Football news Today, 15:51 Alonso and Bayer shock Europe. Neverkusen has won 11 matches in a row and set a club record Football news Today, 15:33 Luis Diaz's father has been released by kidnappers Tennis news Today, 15:20 The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed Football news Today, 15:00 Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak Football news Today, 14:44 UEFA Europa League. Liverpool sensationally loses to Toulouse, Brighton beats Ajax Football news Today, 13:56 Diego Simeone has extended his contract with Atlético
Sport Predictions
Football 10 nov 2023 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawon prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Sassuolo vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Basketball 10 nov 2023 Monaco vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Borussia M vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Genoa vs Verona prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Athletic vs Celta prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Montpellier vs Nice prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Blackburn vs Preston prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Hockey 10 nov 2023 Florida Panthers - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023