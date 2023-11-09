Florida Panthers - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 5.5 Odds: 2.37 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The Florida Panthers will face the Carolina Hurricanes in a regular-season NHL match on the night of Friday, November 10, to Saturday, November 11. The game will start at 1:00 Central European Time. These teams met in the Eastern Conference Finals in the previous season.

Florida Panthers

The Stanley Cup finalists from last year, the Florida Panthers, have had a decent start to the new season. In 12 games, the team secured seven victories and suffered five losses (one in overtime). Florida holds the fifth position in the Eastern Conference with 15 points.

It's worth noting that in only four games, the Panthers scored more than three goals. For seven consecutive matches, Paul Maurice's team couldn't score four goals. Only in the last two games, they managed to improve this statistic. Florida has an equal number of goals scored and conceded - 35:35. The team's leading scorer is Sam Reinhart, who has nine goals and six assists.

In terms of injuries, four players will be unavailable for this game, including two defensemen - Ekblad and Montour, and two forwards - Bennett and Gadzovich, who are key players for Florida.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have started this season slightly better than Florida. Currently, Carolina holds the third position in the Eastern Conference with eight wins and five losses, totaling 16 points.

In recent games, Carolina has also struggled to score many goals. In the last seven matches, they scored more than three goals only once. Only two players are currently injured for the Hurricanes - goaltender Andersen and defenseman Pesce. Martin Necas is the top scorer for Carolina with five goals and six assists.

Prediction

Considering that both teams don't score many goals and have roster issues, the conclusion can be drawn that the match will not be very high-scoring. My bet is that the total goals in the match will be under 5.5.