Floriana vs Balkani prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 July 2025

In the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, Floriana and Balkani are set to clash. The match will take place in Malta on Thursday, 31 July, with kickoff scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this one.

Match preview

Floriana is one of Malta’s oldest and most decorated clubs, regularly representing the country in European competitions. The team is known for its compact, disciplined play, especially at home, where they seldom lose.

This European campaign, the Maltese side successfully navigated the first round by overcoming the modest Welsh club Haverfordwest County. Both legs were lively affairs, especially in Britain, which saw five goals and two red cards.

On home soil, Floriana traditionally plays with more confidence and is not afraid to attack. The level of competition in the domestic league leaves much to be desired, which means they always face a stern test against stronger European opposition.

In the first leg against Balkani, Floriana showed some promising moments in attack but made mistakes in midfield. Floriana led twice, but ultimately fell 2-4, all but ending their hopes of progressing.

Balkani have been the flagbearers of Kosovan football in recent years. The team clinched three consecutive league titles and boasts significant European experience, even featuring in the Conference League group stage.

Last season, they finished runners-up to Drita, which earned them a ticket to the Conference League. Over the summer, Balkani played several friendlies and only returned to official action last week.

The team relies on high intensity, quick transitions from defense to attack, and a strong emphasis on wing play. Nigerian forward Adetunji is especially dangerous, able to create chances from nothing with his dribbling — and it was he who bagged a brace in the first leg against Floriana.

Away matches are tougher for them, especially against teams with a solid structure. In the return leg, Balkani will look to protect their advantage, but they certainly won’t just sit back. Their attacking potential gives them every reason to hope for another win, as their opponents are of a lower calibre.

Match facts

Both teams scored in each of Floriana’s last four matches.

The Maltese side is unbeaten in six consecutive home games.

Balkani have conceded in each of their last eight official matches.

Balkani have won only three of their last ten away games.

Floriana averages 1.2 goals per home game, while Balkani averages 1.8 goals per away match.

Probable lineups

Floriana : Cholet, Garcia, Lopez, Mendonca, Gamarra, Mmombwa, Vella, Grech, Varela, Veseliy, Dja.

: Cholet, Garcia, Lopez, Mendonca, Gamarra, Mmombwa, Vella, Grech, Varela, Veseliy, Dja. Balkani: Iliazi, Potoku, Smajl, Batarelo, Jashanica, Giovanni, Djene, Deliu, Krieziu, Tolaj, Adetunji.

H2H

The first leg in Kosovo ended with a 4-2 victory for Balkani.

Prediction

This promises to be a tense but open encounter. Floriana have nothing to lose, and their recent matches have seen plenty of goals. Both teams are capable going forward, but neither is particularly solid at the back. There’s little doubt about Balkani’s progression, but backing both teams to score looks a solid bet.