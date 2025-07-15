RU RU ES ES FR FR
Flora vs Valur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

Flora vs Valur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

Kenley Ward
Flora Tallinn vs Valur prediction
Flora Tallinn
17 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Tallinn, A Le Coq Arena
Valur
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Flora Tallinn wont lose
Odds: 1.61
On Thursday, July 17, Flora will host Valur in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round. The first match ended with a resounding 3-0 victory for the Icelandic side. I'm offering a bet on the winner of this game.

Key facts and head-to-head history

  • Flora has played in the main stage of a European competition only once — in the 2021/22 Conference League season.
  • Valur’s best result in Europa League qualifying is reaching the third round in the 2018/19 season.
  • Valur is on a six-match winning streak across all competitions.
  • Flora has won three of their last five matches.
  • This is the first-ever meeting between these two clubs.

Match preview

Flora is the most decorated club in Estonian football history, boasting 14 league titles. However, last season Flora finished as runners-up, surrendering the championship to their main rivals, Levadia.

In the current campaign, Flora and Levadia are once again neck and neck in the title race, but for now, the reigning Estonian champions are performing better. Levadia leads the pack, three points ahead of Flora, so the race is far from over. Ahead of the first leg against Valur, Flora defeated Nõmme Kalju (1-0) and overcame Kalev Tallinn (3-1).

Valur finished last season’s Icelandic league in third place, a disappointing result for the 23-time national champions. Valur wasn't considered the favorite ahead of the clash with Flora, but they demolished the Estonian side in the first leg, scoring all three goals in the opening half.

In the current Icelandic league, Valur sits second, just three points behind leaders Vikingur. Before the ties with Flora, Valur had put together an impressive five-match winning streak.

Probable lineups

  • Flora: Grünvald - Tovstik, Kolobov, Tüügjas, Hussar - Mikhailov, Teeväli, Poom - Roivassepp, Sappinen, Kuraksin
  • Valur: Schram - Laurusson, Eyjolfsson, Nakkim, Oumarsson - Haraldsson, Sigurdsson, Antonsson, Magnusson, Jönsson - Pedersen

Match prediction

Flora plays well at home, and Valur won’t be under any pressure after their emphatic first-leg victory. I’m backing the Estonian side to avoid defeat in this match.

Prediction on game Flora Tallinn wont lose
Odds: 1.61
Comments
