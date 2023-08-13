Prediction on game Win FCV Farul Constanta Odds: 2.28 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On August 16, Central Stadium Hagi Academy (Ovidiu) will host the second leg of the 1/2 finals of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Flora will compete with Farul. The battle will start at 18:00 CET.

Flora



The club is rightfully considered to be one of the leaders in Estonian football. Speaking about the previous year, “the Green and Whites” were able to secure their 14th national title. Moreover, “the Balts” made the debut at the group stage of the European arena, even if it was the Conference League, in 2021. There the team managed to get 5 points (it even won the battle against Partizan), but that was not enough to qualify for the play-offs. It is reasonable to mention that the representative of Tallinn flew out of the Europa League after the confrontation with the very first opponent, SJK, last summer (that happened in extra time of the away struggle). Now, having regained the 1st place in the previous draw and trying to keep it (it goes toe to toe with the traditional competitor, Levadia), Flora has traditionally shown nothing special in the Champions League qualification. It lost both away and home back in July – moreover, the battle on the native field brought a 0-3 score. Last Thursday, that negative result was repeated again.

Farul



The team has a long and rather confusing, in terms of recent years, history. Still, it is important that the union with Viitorul has allowed to finally reaching the peak. Speaking about the previous season, “the Sharks” became the champion of Romania. To be honest, Gheorghe Hagi’s brainchild is still very unstable at the inner arena in the new draw. Taking into account the Champions League, the team made its debut at the home arena in the battle against neighbouring Sheriff with a 1-0 score, which was followed by the away defeat with the same result in regular time in Tiraspol, and a couple more goals were conceded in extra time. As for the Conference League, it turned out much more successfully. The team beat Urartu with the same 3-2 score both at the home arena and on the away field, in Armenia. Speaking about the confrontation with the Estonian rival, both opponents decided to play in Ovidiu, that is, in the “lair” of the Romanian club. On August 10, the hosts achieved the victory with a score that leaves no intrigue there.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Farul rarely made it to the European competition. Thus, there is no surprise that it has not played against Flora before.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not expect the Estonian club to “slam the door” on the away field. We bet on the victory of Farul (odd: 2.28).

