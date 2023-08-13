RU RU
Main Predictions Flora vs Farul predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023

Flora vs Farul predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023

Flora Tallinn Flora Tallinn
Europa Conference League 16 aug 2023, 12:00 Flora Tallinn - FCV Farul Constanta
-
- : -
International, Tallinn, A Le Coq Arena
FCV Farul Constanta FCV Farul Constanta
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
Prediction on game Win FCV Farul Constanta
Odds: 2.28

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.35
Bet now

On August 16, Central Stadium Hagi Academy (Ovidiu) will host the second leg of the 1/2 finals of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Flora will compete with Farul. The battle will start at 18:00 CET.

Flora


The club is rightfully considered to be one of the leaders in Estonian football. Speaking about the previous year, “the Green and Whites” were able to secure their 14th national title. Moreover, “the Balts” made the debut at the group stage of the European arena, even if it was the Conference League, in 2021. There the team managed to get 5 points (it even won the battle against Partizan), but that was not enough to qualify for the play-offs. It is reasonable to mention that the representative of Tallinn flew out of the Europa League after the confrontation with the very first opponent, SJK, last summer (that happened in extra time of the away struggle). Now, having regained the 1st place in the previous draw and trying to keep it (it goes toe to toe with the traditional competitor, Levadia), Flora has traditionally shown nothing special in the Champions League qualification. It lost both away and home back in July – moreover, the battle on the native field brought a 0-3 score. Last Thursday, that negative result was repeated again.

Farul


The team has a long and rather confusing, in terms of recent years, history. Still, it is important that the union with Viitorul has allowed to finally reaching the peak. Speaking about the previous season, “the Sharks” became the champion of Romania. To be honest, Gheorghe Hagi’s brainchild is still very unstable at the inner arena in the new draw. Taking into account the Champions League, the team made its debut at the home arena in the battle against neighbouring Sheriff with a 1-0 score, which was followed by the away defeat with the same result in regular time in Tiraspol, and a couple more goals were conceded in extra time. As for the Conference League, it turned out much more successfully. The team beat Urartu with the same 3-2 score both at the home arena and on the away field, in Armenia. Speaking about the confrontation with the Estonian rival, both opponents decided to play in Ovidiu, that is, in the “lair” of the Romanian club. On August 10, the hosts achieved the victory with a score that leaves no intrigue there.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Farul rarely made it to the European competition. Thus, there is no surprise that it has not played against Flora before.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not expect the Estonian club to “slam the door” on the away field. We bet on the victory of Farul (odd: 2.28).

Prediction on game Win FCV Farul Constanta
Odds: 2.28

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.35
Bet now
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Champions League 15 aug 2023, 14:00 Galatasaray vs Olimpia Ljubljana predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Galatasaray Odds: 1.71 Olimpija Ljubljana Recommended 1xBet
Champions League 15 aug 2023, 14:30 Sturm vs PSV predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Sturm Graz Odds: 1.63 PSV Eindhoven Bet now Linebet
Champions League 15 aug 2023, 14:30 Servette vs Glasgow Rangers predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Servette FC Odds: 1.6 Rangers Bet now MelBet
Champions League 15 aug 2023, 15:00 Marseille vs Panathinaikos predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Marseille Odds: 1.909 Panathinaikos Recommended BetWinner
Serie A Brazil 15 aug 2023, 19:00 Atletico Paranaense vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Athletico Paranaense Odds: 1.8 Cuiaba Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:03 Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Football news Today, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news Today, 13:58 Shakhtar 2-1 Oleksandriya (video review) Football news Today, 13:54 Shakhtar won a hard victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Today, 08:30 Inter close to signing experienced Austrian striker Football news Today, 08:00 Aston Villa close to signing Italy midfielder Football news Today, 07:30 Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia are close to buying one of the leaders of Napoli Football news Today, 07:00 Ukrainian Malinovsky received an offer from another Italian club Football news Today, 06:00 Bayern's leading defender wants to move to Manchester United Football news Today, 05:00 Juventus ready to pay €20m for Sassuolo leader
Sport Predictions
Football 15 aug 2023 Galatasaray vs Olimpia Ljubljana predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Football 15 aug 2023 Sturm vs PSV predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Football 15 aug 2023 Servette vs Glasgow Rangers predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Football 15 aug 2023 Marseille vs Panathinaikos predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Football 15 aug 2023 Atletico Paranaense vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 16 aug 2023 Flora vs Farul predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 16 aug 2023 QPR vs Norwich predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 16 aug 2023 Manchester City vs Sevilla predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023