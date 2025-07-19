Flamengo vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 21 July 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.51 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On July 21, 2025, the 15th round of the Brazilian Serie A will see Flamengo hosting Fluminense on their home turf. Kick-off is scheduled for 00:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the teams' potential for goals in this highly anticipated clash.

Flamengo

Flamengo kicked off the season with confidence, putting together an impressive 11-match unbeaten streak. However, their momentum has slowed a bit in recent games: just 1 win, 1 draw, and 2 losses in their last 4 outings. At the FIFA Club World Cup, Flamengo reached the round of 16 but fell short against Bayern Munich, losing 2-4. Since then, they've played two league matches—cruising past Sao Paulo 2-0 at home and narrowly losing 0-1 away to Santos.

Despite this, Flamengo remain among the front-runners, sitting second in the table with 27 points and a game in hand. Their home form has been especially impressive—17 points from 7 matches, with 19 goals scored and just 1 conceded. Flamengo are still unbeaten at home this season.

Head-to-head stats against Fluminense also favor Flamengo: just one defeat in the last 10 matches, with 4 wins and 5 draws. Flamengo dominate this derby and will look to keep that streak alive.

Fluminense

Like Flamengo, Fluminense represented Brazil at the Club World Cup, making it all the way to the semifinals—losing only once, to the eventual champions Chelsea. Back in the league, they played just one game since their return, falling 0-2 at home to table-toppers Cruzeiro.

Fluminense continue to perform well in other competitions. In the Copa do Brasil, they've advanced to the round of 16, where they'll face Internacional. In the Copa Sudamericana, they topped their group and will play the winner of Bahia vs America de Cali (Colombia) in the playoffs.

Matches against Flamengo are traditionally hard-fought and intense. The last 14 meetings between these two sides tell the story: 12 of those games ended with under 2.5 goals, and only three saw both teams score. This derby rarely turns into a goal fest, and another tight, cautious battle is likely on the cards.

Key facts and head-to-head

Flamengo have won 6 of their last 7 home matches.

Flamengo have failed to win 3 of their last 4 matches.

3 of Flamengo’s last 4 matches ended with under 2.5 goals.

Fluminense have won 3 of their last 4 away games.

12 of Fluminense’s last 14 away games ended with under 2.5 goals.

Flamengo are unbeaten in 9 of the last 10 head-to-heads.

12 of the last 14 meetings between these teams ended with under 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

Flamengo: Rossi, Varela, Ortiz, Pereira, Franca, Allan, Jorginho, Araujo, De Arrascaeta, Everton, Plata.

Rossi, Varela, Ortiz, Pereira, Franca, Allan, Jorginho, Araujo, De Arrascaeta, Everton, Plata. Fluminense: Fabio, Samuel Xavier, Thiago Silva, Freitas, Fuentes, Nonato, Hercules, Martinelli, Arias, Cano, Soteldo.

Flamengo vs Fluminense match prediction

Both teams are in good form and competing on multiple fronts, but head-to-head clashes between Flamengo and Fluminense rarely produce high scores. In 12 of the last 14 matches between these rivals, the total was under 2.5 goals. Given the importance of the match, the packed schedule, and the cautious approach of both sides, there’s every reason to expect another low-scoring affair. My pick for this match is under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.51.