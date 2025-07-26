Flamengo vs Atlético Mineiro prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.69 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 28, 2025, the 17th round of the Brazilian Serie A will see Flamengo hosting Atlético Mineiro. Kickoff is scheduled for 01:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the goal-scoring prospects for both sides in this upcoming clash.

Flamengo

Flamengo has fully readjusted to domestic competition following their stint at the FIFA Club World Cup. The team has played four matches since returning, winning three and losing just one. The last two fixtures were especially significant, as Flamengo edged out tough opponents—first securing a narrow 1-0 home victory over Fluminense, then defeating Bragantino 2-1 away. These results have propelled Flamengo to second in the league table, just one point behind leaders Cruzeiro, and with a game in hand.

Defensively, Flamengo has been outstanding—just 6 goals conceded, the best record in the league. Offensively, they have already netted 29 goals. Their home form is even more impressive: in 8 matches, they've collected 6 wins, 2 draws, scored 20 goals, and conceded only once.

In head-to-head meetings with Atlético Mineiro at home, Flamengo also looks solid. Across the last six home encounters with this opponent, Flamengo has claimed 4 wins, suffered just one defeat, and drawn once. Four of those matches ended with under 2.5 total goals, and Flamengo kept a clean sheet in four of them.

Atlético Mineiro

Atlético Mineiro, after an impressive eight-match unbeaten run, has recently lost some momentum. In their last four games, they've suffered three defeats and managed just one win. In the league, they first lost 2-1 away to Bahia, then fell 3-2 to Palmeiras. Additionally, Atlético Mineiro played twice in the Copa Sudamericana against Bucaramanga: a 1-0 away win in the first leg, but a surprising 1-0 home loss in the return. Nonetheless, Atlético progressed by winning on penalties. Their next opponent in the tournament will be Argentina's Godoy Cruz.

In the league, Atlético Mineiro currently sits ninth with 20 points from 14 rounds. Simultaneously, they continue their campaign in the Copa do Brasil, having already advanced to the round of 16, where their opponent will be none other than Flamengo. This means Atlético Mineiro faces a tough schedule—three of their next four matches are against Flamengo: first in the league, then twice in the cup.

The recent head-to-head history does not favor Atlético Mineiro. In the last eight meetings between these teams, Flamengo has won six, there has been one draw, and Atlético has celebrated victory just once.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Flamengo has failed to win in 3 of their last 4 matches.

Flamengo has won 7 of their last 8 home games.

3 of Flamengo's last 4 matches ended with under 2.5 total goals.

Atlético Mineiro has lost 3 of their last 4 matches.

Flamengo has won 6 of the last 8 head-to-head meetings.

Probable lineups

Flamengo : Rossi, Varela, Ortiz, Pereira, Franca, Wallace Yan, Jorginho, L. Araujo, De Arrascaeta, Everton, Pedro.

: Rossi, Varela, Ortiz, Pereira, Franca, Wallace Yan, Jorginho, L. Araujo, De Arrascaeta, Everton, Pedro. Atlético Mineiro: Everson, Paulista, Alonso, Rabello, Nathanael, Igor Gomes, Scarpa, Franco, Menininho, Hulk, Roni.

Flamengo vs Atlético Mineiro match prediction

Expect a cautious and tactically disciplined encounter. Both teams are heading into a congested fixture list—three direct clashes in two weeks, including two cup ties. Under such circumstances, neither side is likely to take early risks, and the match could well unfold at a measured tempo.

Flamengo comes in as the favorite: the team boasts a rock-solid defense (only one goal conceded at home all season), is dominant on their own turf, and is in great form after recent victories. Additionally, Flamengo holds a significant edge in head-to-head meetings—6 wins in the last 8 games against Atlético Mineiro. We expect a low-scoring affair and a confident home win for Flamengo. My pick for this match is under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.69.