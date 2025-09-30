Prediction on game W1(- 1.5) Odds: 1.76 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 2, 2025, in the opening round of the UEFA Conference League group stage, Fiorentina will host Czech side Sigma Olomouc. Kick-off is set for 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet for this intriguing clash.

Fiorentina

Fiorentina enters their first Conference League group match in less-than-ideal form. The Viola are winless in their last four outings. Their Serie A campaign has started on a sour note: five rounds without a victory, including three draws and two defeats. In their most recent match, Fiorentina battled to a goalless draw away at Pisa. The team currently sits 16th in the table, with three points and a goal difference of 3–6.

In the Conference League, Fiorentina are seasoned competitors. Last season, they reached the semifinals, bowing out to Spain's Real Betis, and in the 2023/2024 campaign, they made it all the way to the final, where they lost to Greek powerhouse Olympiacos.

Their home form, however, has been far from inspiring. Across three matches at the Artemio Franchi, they have managed just one win—in the Conference League qualifiers against Zhytomyr’s Polissya—while suffering defeats in their two most recent home fixtures.

Sigma Olomouc

The Czech side Sigma enjoyed a brilliant previous season. Despite finishing only sixth in the league, they delivered a stunning run in the Czech Cup, defeating Sparta Prague 3-1 in the final. That cup triumph earned them a Europa League ticket, but they fell to Sweden’s Malmo in qualifying and thus dropped into the Conference League.

The domestic league campaign hasn’t been easy. After 10 rounds, Sigma are eighth in the standings, ten points adrift of the leaders. Their Czech Cup defense also ended early, crashing out in the 1/16 finals to a fourth-division side.

Recent form is a concern: over the past eight games, Sigma have managed just one win, along with two draws and five defeats. This meeting with Fiorentina marks the first-ever head-to-head between the two clubs.

Probable lineups

Fiorentina: De Gea, Ranieri, Mari, Pogrančić, Gosens, Fazzini, Nicolussi, Mandragora, Dodo, Kean, Gudmundsson.

Key facts and head-to-head

Fiorentina are winless in 5 of their last 6 matches.

Sigma have failed to win 7 of their last 8 matches.

Sigma have lost 5 of their last 6 away fixtures.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Fiorentina vs Sigma Olomouc prediction

Both teams have struggled to impress in the early weeks of the season, with recent results highlighting their inconsistencies. Nevertheless, the Italian side is a clear favorite here: the Viola boast considerable European experience and have consistently shown their pedigree in the Conference League. Playing in front of their home supporters, Fiorentina will be keen to make amends for recent setbacks. Sigma, on the other hand, are newcomers to the competition and lack the same level of continental know-how, making them the obvious underdogs in this encounter. My pick for this match is Fiorentina to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.76.