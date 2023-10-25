RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Fiorentina vs Cukaricki prediction and betting tips on October 26, 2023

Fiorentina vs Cukaricki prediction and betting tips on October 26, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Fiorentina vs Cukaricki prediction
Fiorentina Fiorentina
Europa Conference League Yesterday, 15:00 Fiorentina - Cukaricki
Finished
6 : 0
International, Florence, Artemio Franchi, Firenze
Cukaricki Cukaricki
Lucas Beltran
6’ 10’
Jonathan Ikone
29’
Riccardo Sottil
65’
Lucas Martinez Quarta
73’
Maxime Lopez
83’
Review Match details Lineup Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-2.5)
Odds: 1.9

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On October 26, the match of the third round of the group stage of the Conference League will take place, in which the Italian “Fiorentina” will host the Serbian club “Cukarichki”.

Fiorentina

This team spent the last season quite successfully in the European Cup arena, and in general it is now one of the three most productive teams in Europe based on the results of the calendar year.

The season in the Conference League for Fiorentina began with a draw in the match with the Belgian Genk (2:2) in the first round. After that, the Italian team also played a draw, this time with Ferencvaros (2:2) from Hungary.

Thus, after two rounds, Fiorentina is third in the group with 2 points.

In the Italian Serie A, Fiorentina looks good and is among the top five teams. “Violets” in the last match of the national championship were sensationally defeated by “Empoli” (0:2), which had previously scored only one goal in eight rounds.

Cukarichki

This modest Serbian club started in the Conference League with a defeat, losing to the Hungarian Ferencvaros (1:3). After that there was also a predictable defeat against Genk (0:2). In the Serbian Championship, Čukarički ranks sixth with 16 points.

In general, no one expects a breakthrough from “Čučkarichki,” but the team has shown that it can force a fight, although this has not yet brought any points to the Serbs.

Match prediction

It seems to me that Fiorentina should not have any questions in a game with such an opponent. It is obvious that the Italian team intends to win and do it in a big set. I bet on the home team winning with a handicap (-2.5) with odds of 1.96.

Prediction on game W1(-2.5)
Odds: 1.9

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Chelsea vs Brentford prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 07:30 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Chelsea Odds: 1.85 Brentford Recommended 1xBet
Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt prediction Bundesliga Germany 28 oct 2023, 09:30 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.82 Darmstadt Bet now Мелбет
Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Bournemouth Odds: 1.67 Burnley Bet now Мелбет
Hull vs Preston prediction Championship England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Hull Odds: 1.79 Preston Recommended Мелбет
Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Arsenal Odds: 1.84 Sheffield United Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs
Sport Predictions
Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Boxing 28 oct 2023 Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023