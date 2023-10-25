Fiorentina vs Cukaricki prediction and betting tips on October 26, 2023

Prediction on game W1(-2.5) Odds: 1.9 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On October 26, the match of the third round of the group stage of the Conference League will take place, in which the Italian “Fiorentina” will host the Serbian club “Cukarichki”.

Fiorentina

This team spent the last season quite successfully in the European Cup arena, and in general it is now one of the three most productive teams in Europe based on the results of the calendar year.

The season in the Conference League for Fiorentina began with a draw in the match with the Belgian Genk (2:2) in the first round. After that, the Italian team also played a draw, this time with Ferencvaros (2:2) from Hungary.

Thus, after two rounds, Fiorentina is third in the group with 2 points.

In the Italian Serie A, Fiorentina looks good and is among the top five teams. “Violets” in the last match of the national championship were sensationally defeated by “Empoli” (0:2), which had previously scored only one goal in eight rounds.

Cukarichki

This modest Serbian club started in the Conference League with a defeat, losing to the Hungarian Ferencvaros (1:3). After that there was also a predictable defeat against Genk (0:2). In the Serbian Championship, Čukarički ranks sixth with 16 points.

In general, no one expects a breakthrough from “Čučkarichki,” but the team has shown that it can force a fight, although this has not yet brought any points to the Serbs.

Match prediction

It seems to me that Fiorentina should not have any questions in a game with such an opponent. It is obvious that the Italian team intends to win and do it in a big set. I bet on the home team winning with a handicap (-2.5) with odds of 1.96.