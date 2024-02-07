Finland vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 4,5 Odds: 1.66 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Within the Euro Hockey Tour, the Beijer Hockey Games are set to commence on February 8th, traditionally featuring four teams competing in a round-robin format. We present our prediction for the match between Finland and Switzerland, determining who will prevail this time.

Finland

The Finnish national team boasts rich hockey traditions, with hockey being one of the most important sports in the country. When it comes to national teams, it's always challenging to assess their form, as players come from various clubs, thus much depends on the quality of cooperation and mutual understanding. At the Swiss Ice Hockey Games, the team secured the third spot out of four teams, falling to the Czechs and the Swedes, while also defeating the Swiss in overtime.

Switzerland

In the realm of hockey, the Swiss hold significant credibility, being participants in the elite division and frequently making playoff appearances in world championships. While Switzerland may lack in class compared to some national teams, they often manage to compensate for their shortcomings through organization. However, in the recent Swiss Ice Hockey Games, the team faltered, first losing to the Swedes in regulation time, followed by defeats to the Czechs and the Finns in overtime.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The teams have a lengthy history of head-to-head victories, with their last encounter at the Swiss Ice Hockey Games in December of last year resulting in a 4-3 overtime victory for the Finns.

Switzerland is on an eight-game losing streak in all tournaments.

Finland has lost four out of their last five matches.

Finland vs Switzerland Prediction

A tough battle between formidable opponents is expected, making it difficult to favor either side. On paper, Finland is considered the favorites, although statistics don't always dictate outcomes; superiority must be demonstrated on the ice. No NHL players are expected to join, as the season is in full swing there. We consider a bet on a total of over 2.5 goals scored to be reasonable.