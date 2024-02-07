RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Finland vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

Finland vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Finland vs Switzerland prediction
Finland Finland
BEIJER HOCKEY GAMES 08 feb 2024, 12:00 Finland - Switzerland
Karlskoga, Nobelstadion
Switzerland Switzerland
Prediction on game Total over 4,5
Odds: 1.66

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Within the Euro Hockey Tour, the Beijer Hockey Games are set to commence on February 8th, traditionally featuring four teams competing in a round-robin format. We present our prediction for the match between Finland and Switzerland, determining who will prevail this time.

Finland

The Finnish national team boasts rich hockey traditions, with hockey being one of the most important sports in the country. When it comes to national teams, it's always challenging to assess their form, as players come from various clubs, thus much depends on the quality of cooperation and mutual understanding. At the Swiss Ice Hockey Games, the team secured the third spot out of four teams, falling to the Czechs and the Swedes, while also defeating the Swiss in overtime.

Switzerland

In the realm of hockey, the Swiss hold significant credibility, being participants in the elite division and frequently making playoff appearances in world championships. While Switzerland may lack in class compared to some national teams, they often manage to compensate for their shortcomings through organization. However, in the recent Swiss Ice Hockey Games, the team faltered, first losing to the Swedes in regulation time, followed by defeats to the Czechs and the Finns in overtime.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The teams have a lengthy history of head-to-head victories, with their last encounter at the Swiss Ice Hockey Games in December of last year resulting in a 4-3 overtime victory for the Finns.
  • Switzerland is on an eight-game losing streak in all tournaments.
  • Finland has lost four out of their last five matches.

Finland vs Switzerland Prediction

A tough battle between formidable opponents is expected, making it difficult to favor either side. On paper, Finland is considered the favorites, although statistics don't always dictate outcomes; superiority must be demonstrated on the ice. No NHL players are expected to join, as the season is in full swing there. We consider a bet on a total of over 2.5 goals scored to be reasonable.

Prediction on game Total over 4,5
Odds: 1.66

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Odds: 1.71 Recommended 1xBet
Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Miami Heat Odds: 1.68 San Antonio Spurs Bet now 1xBet
Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.61 Atlanta Hawks Bet now MelBet
Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Euroleague 08 feb 2024, 11:30 Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Anadolu Efes Odds: 2.3 Maccabi Tel Aviv Recommended MelBet
Antalyaspor vs Besiktas prediction Turkish Cup 08 feb 2024, 12:45 Antalyaspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Antalyaspor Odds: 2.61 Besiktas Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:17 The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined Football news Today, 17:08 AFCON and Asian Cup final pairing decided, Chelsea wants Michel Sanchez. Daily Digest for February 7 Football news Today, 17:03 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:58 Elephants are stronger than Leopards. Ivory Coast emerged as the second finalist of the AFCON Football news Today, 16:54 Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer Football news Today, 15:46 VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco Football news Today, 15:44 The pivotal forward of Girona participated in a training session ahead of the matches against Real Football news Today, 15:28 Barcelona is anticipating significant squad changes in the summer Boxing News Today, 15:28 PHOTO: The legendary Tyson met with Holyfield, the man whose ear he famously bit off
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Finland vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Antalyaspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Czech Republic vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Valencia vs. Olympiacos prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Olimpia Milano vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024