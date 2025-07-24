RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Feyenoord vs Nice: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025

Feyenoord vs Nice: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Feyenoord vs Nice prediction Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Feyenoord
Feyenoord Feyenoord Schedule Feyenoord News Feyenoord Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
26 july 2025, 05:00
- : -
International,
Nice
Nice Nice Schedule Nice News Nice Transfers
Review Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On July 26, at 11:00 Central European Time, Feyenoord will play their next pre-season friendly, taking on French side Nice. Read on for match analysis and our prediction.

See also: Derry City vs Bohemians prediction and betting tips, July 25, 2025

Match preview

This will be the fourth friendly of the pre-season for the Eredivisie bronze medalists: in the previous three, Feyenoord suffered one defeat, claimed one win, and drew once against Gent, Cambuur, and Royal Union, respectively.

During the off-season, the team strengthened its squad with the best player of the Dutch league — Sem Steijn joined Feyenoord from Twente. The midfielder netted 27 goals and provided 7 assists in 35 league matches, contributing to half of his team's goals. He has already marked his debut with a goal against Cambuur. Steijn has blended seamlessly into the attacking style of Feyenoord and made a strong impression in his first appearances.

Nice, like their Dutch opponents, will play their fourth friendly of July. Previously, they recorded two wins (2-1 over Cercle Brugge and 3-0 over Aubagne) and played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Nancy.

The Champions League participant will kick off their season on August 6, with a qualifying clash against Benfica. It’s set to be a challenging encounter, so Nice are preparing intensely both tactically and physically: on July 26, they’ll play two matches, with the Feyenoord game up first.

Probable lineups

Feyenoord: Wellenreuther, Tabiri, Girstove, Plug, Smal, Hwan, Kraeveld, Stengs, Steijn, Paixao, Ueda

Nice: Diouf, Djouma Ba, Bar, Bouanani, Boudaoui, Dante, Klos, Louchet, Mendy, Moffi, Jansson

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is the first ever meeting between these clubs
  • Both teams have scored in five of Feyenoord’s last seven matches
  • Nice have been beaten only twice in their last ten games

Prediction

Both sides have kept their core squads, making only targeted reinforcements. Both coaches know their players well, and the teams are familiar with their managers’ demands. We’re in for an exciting match with plenty of chances. In my opinion, the best bet for this game is over 2.5 goals at 1.62

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Crawley vs Crystal Palace prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 25 July 2025 Crawley Odds: 1.82 Crystal Palace Recommended 1xBet
Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 25 July 2025 Gil Vicente Odds: 1.75 Brentford Bet now Melbet
Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Aberdeen Odds: 1.66 Ipswich Bet now Mostbet
Sporting CP vs Villarreal prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Sporting vs Villarreal: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 25, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 2 Villarreal Recommended 1xBet
Galway United FC vs Waterford FC prediction Premier Division Ireland Today, 14:45 Galway United vs Waterford: Who will extend their winning streak? Galway United FC Odds: 1.81 Waterford FC Bet now Melbet
Cork City vs Sligo Rovers prediction Premier Division Ireland Today, 14:45 Cork City vs Sligo Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 July 2025 Cork City Odds: 2.5 Sligo Rovers Bet now Mostbet
Alaves vs Castellon prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 05:00 Alaves vs Castellon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025 Alaves Odds: 1.7 Castellon Recommended Mostbet
Espanyol vs Southampton prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 05:00 Espanyol vs Southampton: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 26, 2025 Espanyol Odds: 1.69 Southampton Bet now 1xBet
Liverpool vs AC Milan prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 07:30 Liverpool vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.76 AC Milan Bet now 1xBet
Hannover 96 vs Cagliari prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 08:00 Hannover vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Hannover 96 Odds: 1.6 Cagliari Recommended Melbet
Hamburger SV vs Lyon prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 09:00 Hamburg vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Hamburger SV Odds: 1.55 Lyon Bet now Melbet
Arminia Bielefeld vs Monaco prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 09:00 Arminia vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 26, 2025 Arminia Bielefeld Odds: 1.6 Monaco Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Sarmiento - : - Lanus Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Sarmiento
-
Lanus
-
18:00
New England Revolution - : - CF Montreal Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - Orlando City Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Belgrano Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Belgrano
-
20:15
Union - : - Tigre Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
-
Tigre
-
20:15
FC Dallas - : - New York City FC Today, 20:30 MLS USA
FC Dallas
-
New York City FC
-
20:30
Houston Dynamo FC - : - LA Galaxy Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Houston Dynamo FC
-
LA Galaxy
-
20:30
Los Angeles FC - : - Portland Timbers Today, 22:30 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
-
Portland Timbers
-
22:30
San Diego FC - : - Nashville SC Today, 22:30 MLS USA
San Diego FC
-
Nashville SC
-
22:30
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys 26 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:57 It has been revealed what Vinícius Júnior is demanding from Real Madrid in contract extension talks Football news Today, 12:26 Ghana vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 26, 2025 Football news Today, 12:20 Liverpool clubs compete for Juventus midfielder Boxing News Today, 11:58 Deontay Wilder is confident the fight against Joshua will happen Football news Today, 11:49 Laporta says Super League is in talks with UEFA Hockey news Today, 11:26 Court acquits five hockey players previously suspected in sexual assault case Other Sports News Today, 11:20 Shock. Italian gymnast placed in induced coma after failed landing Football news Today, 10:53 Real Oviedo coach calls his team a good springboard for Jović Football news Today, 10:51 Chippa United signs Chad national team midfielder Lifestyle Today, 10:49 Chicharito Hernández responds to scandal over sexist remarks
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores