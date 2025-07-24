Feyenoord vs Nice: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.62 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 26, at 11:00 Central European Time, Feyenoord will play their next pre-season friendly, taking on French side Nice. Read on for match analysis and our prediction.

Match preview

This will be the fourth friendly of the pre-season for the Eredivisie bronze medalists: in the previous three, Feyenoord suffered one defeat, claimed one win, and drew once against Gent, Cambuur, and Royal Union, respectively.

During the off-season, the team strengthened its squad with the best player of the Dutch league — Sem Steijn joined Feyenoord from Twente. The midfielder netted 27 goals and provided 7 assists in 35 league matches, contributing to half of his team's goals. He has already marked his debut with a goal against Cambuur. Steijn has blended seamlessly into the attacking style of Feyenoord and made a strong impression in his first appearances.

Nice, like their Dutch opponents, will play their fourth friendly of July. Previously, they recorded two wins (2-1 over Cercle Brugge and 3-0 over Aubagne) and played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Nancy.

The Champions League participant will kick off their season on August 6, with a qualifying clash against Benfica. It’s set to be a challenging encounter, so Nice are preparing intensely both tactically and physically: on July 26, they’ll play two matches, with the Feyenoord game up first.

Probable lineups

Feyenoord: Wellenreuther, Tabiri, Girstove, Plug, Smal, Hwan, Kraeveld, Stengs, Steijn, Paixao, Ueda

Nice: Diouf, Djouma Ba, Bar, Bouanani, Boudaoui, Dante, Klos, Louchet, Mendy, Moffi, Jansson

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first ever meeting between these clubs

Both teams have scored in five of Feyenoord’s last seven matches

Nice have been beaten only twice in their last ten games

Prediction

Both sides have kept their core squads, making only targeted reinforcements. Both coaches know their players well, and the teams are familiar with their managers’ demands. We’re in for an exciting match with plenty of chances. In my opinion, the best bet for this game is over 2.5 goals at 1.62