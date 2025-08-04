Feyenoord vs Fenerbahce prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 6 August 2025

Prediction on game Feyenoord Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.83 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Wednesday, August 6, in the first leg of the Champions League third qualifying round, Feyenoord will host Fenerbahce. I suggest betting on the number of goals scored by one of the teams in this match.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

Fenerbahce hasn't reached the Champions League main stage since the 2008/2009 season.

Feyenoord have won 4 of their last 5 official home matches.

Fenerbahce's head coach, Jose Mourinho, has won the Champions League twice.

This will be the fifth meeting between these teams in history. The win tally stands at 2:2.

Match preview

Last season was simply astonishing for Feyenoord. The Rotterdam side delivered a sensational Champions League campaign, remarkably making it to the Round of 16. In the Round of 32, they managed to outplay Milan, but then were eliminated by Inter.

In the Eredivisie, Feyenoord spent much of the season outside the top three, but the appointment of the legendary Robin van Persie as head coach changed everything. Under his guidance, the Rotterdam club eventually overtook Utrecht and clinched a Champions League spot. This summer, the red-and-whites lost their leaders – David Hancko and Igor Paixão. It will be interesting to see if Feyenoord can compensate for their departure.

Fenerbahce are going through tough times. One of Turkey's top three clubs hasn't won the Super Lig since 2014, and last reached the Champions League group stage back in 2008. Even the arrival of the legendary Jose Mourinho last year couldn't break the curse: the team finished second in the Turkish Super Lig and crashed out of the Europa League in the Round of 16 against Rangers.

This summer, Fenerbahce were very active in the transfer market. The "Yellow Canaries" signed Milan Skriniar from PSG, promising defender Archie Brown arrived from Gent, and experienced right-back Nelson Semedo also joined the squad. But the marquee signing is the loan of John Duran from Al-Nassr, who shone in both the Premier League and the Champions League with Aston Villa.

Probable line-ups

Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Lotomba, Ploeg, Watanabe, Bos; Timber, Hwang; Hadj-Moussa, Stengs, Diarra; Ueda

Wellenreuther; Lotomba, Ploeg, Watanabe, Bos; Timber, Hwang; Hadj-Moussa, Stengs, Diarra; Ueda Fenerbahce: Ergibayat; Muldur, Soyuncu, Osterwolde; Semedo, Fred, Amrabat, Brown; Kahveci, Szymanski; Duran

Feyenoord vs Fenerbahce match prediction

Feyenoord have defensive reliability issues, but their attack is formidable—especially at home. My bet: Feyenoord individual total over 1.5 goals.