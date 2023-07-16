Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.71 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On July 19, Groupama Arena (Budapest) will host the second leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Ferencvaros will compete with Klaksvik. The battle will start at 18:00 CET.

Ferencvaros



The team has been known for a long time, it became the champion of the country back for the first time in 1903. Still, this is not only a historical grandee, but also the leader of Hungary right now. Speaking about the spring segment, it turned out to take the fifth set of golden medals in a row (and already the 34th title in its history). It turns out more or less good to remind about the European ambitions. There are no ideas about repeating the peak in the form of the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup final in 1975. Still, being under the rule of Serhiy Rebrov, “the Fradi” finally made it to the Champions League group in 2020. And speaking about the 3 previous tournaments, the Hungarian club was in the main round of the Europa League. Being already under the rule of Stanislav Cherchesov, it even won the quartet in the previous cycle. As a result, the team went to the 1/8 finals, where, however, it lost to Bayer without any chance. Nowadays, a new draw is starting, and the first match has not been particularly impressive – there happened a goalless draw, albeit on the away field.

Klaksvik



The club not only represents a country, but a remote region, the Faroe Islands. However, it is a member of the UEFA and the FIFA with an independent championship. And it is “the White and Blues” who win here more actively than others. They already have two dozen titles, including those in the previous two draws. By the way, no one doubts that there will be the next golden medals: the team showed 100% statistics right up to the start in the qualification, winning everything possible. Nowadays, it wants to show itself at the international arena. The Faroese club won with a 3-1 score in the Champions League qualification against Bodø Glimt (but it was eliminated due to a 0-3 failure in Norway), after which it overcame Sutjeska in the Conference League and lost to Ballkani only on penalties. And even now the team has not lost, at least at the home arena to the Hungarian opponent – there was a surviving 0-0 draw.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



A goalless draw on the previous week was the first head-to-head match.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that Ferencvaros will easily solve the problem at the home arena. Let’s agree and bet on Cherchesov’s wards with “a -1.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.71).

