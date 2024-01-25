RU RU NG NG KE KE
Fenerbahçe vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

Fenerbahçe vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Fenerbahçe vs Virtus Bologna prediction
Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe
EuroLeague 25 jan 2024, 12:45 Fenerbahçe - Virtus Bologna
Istanbul, Ülker Sports Arena
Virtus Bologna Virtus Bologna
Among the scheduled EuroLeague matches on Thursday, it is prudent to direct attention towards the confrontation between Fenerbahçe and Virtus Bologna. The match forecast for these clubs has been published on the pages of our resource.

Fenerbahçe

For Fenerbahçe, this EuroLeague season is unfolding quite favorably. With a record of 13 victories and 9 defeats, the team currently occupies the fifth position in the regular championship. In their latest encounter, the club faltered on the road against the formidable Žalgiris, succumbing with a score of 75:98, thus interrupting a streak of three victories. It is noteworthy that Fenerbahçe excels in home matches, boasting 10 victories in 11 EuroLeague encounters on their parquet. Birsen and Hayes will be absent from this match due to injuries.

Virtus Bologna

The Italian club is navigating this EuroLeague season significantly better than many anticipated, holding the third position in the regular championship, trailing behind Barcelona in second place only by supplementary metrics. The team's 15 victories in 22 encounters showcase a commendable performance, though it is premature to slacken the pace with such figures. In their recent meeting, Virtus Bologna overcame the underdog ASVEL at home with a score of 73:63, necessitating a comeback during the match as they were trailing by 11 points. Injuries will sideline key players such as Dobrić, Kekok, and Shengelia.

Head-to-Head History

The teams share a brief history of face-offs in the EuroLeague, totaling only three games, with the hosts prevailing on each occasion. In the initial round, Virtus Bologna secured a home victory with a scoreline of 87:79.

Match prediction Fenerbahçe - Virtus Bologna

It is unsurprising that Fenerbahçe emerges as the favorite in this pairing, considering the trend of home teams typically prevailing in head-to-head encounters. With two strong teams from the top 6 facing off, one can anticipate a high-level basketball spectacle. We deem a bet on the success of the Turkish club with a handicap of -4.5 points to be viable in this scenario.

Prediction on game W1(-4,5)
Odds: 1.71
