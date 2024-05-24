Fenerbahçe vs İstanbulspor prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.75 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Sunday, May 26, in the final round of the Turkish Super League, Fenerbahçe will host İstanbulspor. The match will commence at 18:00 Central European Time. Predictions and bets on this match have been prepared by the Dailysports analytics team.

Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe, ahead of the season's conclusion, occupies second place in the Turkish Super League, with only a mathematical chance of clinching the title. To finish first, Fenerbahçe needs to rely on a defeat for Galatasaray by modest Konyaspor, while they must defeat İstanbulspor by a margin greater than one goal. However, belief in Galatasaray’s loss seems far-fetched.

The "Yellow Canaries" could have lost their championship hopes in the previous round, but they unexpectedly defeated Galatasaray away with a 1-0 score, thanks to a goal by Çağlar Söyüncü. Prior to this, Fenerbahçe triumphed over Kayserispor (3-0) and drew 0-0 on Konyaspor's field.

İstanbulspor

İstanbulspor is the hopeless underdog of the Turkish Super League. With 16 points in 37 matches, they have long since lost any chance of survival and are merely finishing the season without motivation. It is an utter catastrophe for the Istanbul team, which finished last season in a respectable 12th place.

Heading into the match against Fenerbahçe, İstanbulspor is on a streak of five consecutive losses. In these five matches, they have scored 2 goals and conceded 15. Throughout the Super League season, İstanbulspor has won only four matches.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

In 2024, İstanbulspor has only won away matches.

In the 19th round, Fenerbahçe thrashed İstanbulspor 5-1.

İstanbulspor has not defeated Fenerbahçe since 2003.

Fenerbahçe vs İstanbulspor prediction

I believe Fenerbahçe will not only secure victory but will also keep a clean sheet. My bet is that only one team will score.