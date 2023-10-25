Fenerbahce vs Ludogorets prediction and betting tips on October 26, 2023

RU RU NG NG
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Fenerbahce vs Ludogorets Razgrad prediction
Fenerbahce Fenerbahce
Europa Conference League Yesterday, 12:45 Fenerbahce - Ludogorets Razgrad
Finished
3 : 1
International, Istanbul, Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi
Ludogorets Razgrad Ludogorets Razgrad
Michy Batshuayi
42’
Miha Zajc
52’ 90 + 4’
65’ (OG)
Rodrigo Becao
On October 26, Fenerbahce and Ludogorets will play in the group stage of the Conference League. The meeting between the Turkish and Bulgarian teams will take place as part of the third round of the competition.

Fenerbahce

The Turkish giants have shown outstanding results this season. They won all eight Conference League matches and nine national championship games.

At the moment, the “Yellow Canaries” occupy leading positions in all tables, which cannot but please the fans and the club’s management.

In the last three games they defeated Spartak Trnava (2:1), Kasimpasa (2:0) and Hatayspor (4:2). Apparently, the winning streak of the Turkish club should continue, since their next opponent is clearly inferior to them in class.

Ludogorets

The Bulgarian giants, on the contrary, are not performing so convincingly this season. In the national championship, the team is only in sixth place in the standings with 24 points (seven wins, three draws and two losses).

In the group stage of the Conference League, they remain among the contenders for second place, although they are still in third place with the same number of points as Nordsjælland (three).

Match prediction

Fenerbahce is the clear favorite and we have to agree with this. The Turkish team plays much better than Ludogorets. Another big plus in their favor is that they will be playing at their home arena in Istanbul. I will bet on the home team to win with a handicap of -1.5 for 1.84.

