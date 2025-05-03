Fenerbahce vs Besiktas: Can Fenerbahce close in on first place and keep their title hopes alive?

Prediction on game Win Fenerbahce Odds: 1.54 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

Fenerbahce and Besiktas are set to clash in the marquee matchup of Turkish Super Lig's Matchday 34. The showdown is scheduled for Sunday, May 4, at 18:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this high-stakes encounter.

Fenerbahce vs Besiktas: facts and head-to-head

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last four matches: three wins and a draw.

Besiktas have won just once in their previous five games.

On the road, Besiktas have failed to win in three straight: two draws and one loss.

Fenerbahce boast the best attack in the Super Lig with 80 goals.

They also have the league's second-best defense, conceding just 31 times.

Fenerbahce lose without scoring in only 4% of their matches, while Besiktas do so in 9%.

Fenerbahce score in both halves in 45% of their games.

In the reverse fixture, Besiktas beat Galatasaray 1-0. Across the last five head-to-head meetings between Fenerbahce and Besiktas, both sides have two wins apiece, with one match ending in a draw.

Fenerbahce vs Besiktas: match preview

Fenerbahce are in the thick of the title race and still have a real shot at the crown. After 31 rounds, the team have collected 75 points, trailing leaders Galatasaray by just five. The Yellow Canaries are riding a four-match unbeaten streak (three wins and a draw), and their Super Lig run without defeat now stands at 17 games. With only five rounds left in the season, every victory is crucial—especially with the hope that their main rivals might slip up.

Besiktas may not be the formidable force they once were, but they're still fighting for European competition. The team currently sit fourth, aiming for a Europa League spot. The Eagles are just two points off third place with a game in hand. But it’s tight below them as well—the gap to fifth place is also just two points.

Probable lineups

Fenerbahce : Livakovic; Skriniar, Carlos, Söyüncü; Merkan, Fred, Amrabat, Szymanski, Aydin; Talisca, Dzeko

: Livakovic; Skriniar, Carlos, Söyüncü; Merkan, Fred, Amrabat, Szymanski, Aydin; Talisca, Dzeko Besiktas: Gunok; Masuaku, Sanuc, Topcu, Svensson; Hadziahmetovic, Fernandez; Rashica, Rafa, Hekimoglu; Immobile

Prediction

Fenerbahce are rock-solid at home and haven’t lost in the league for 17 matches. Besiktas are a dangerous rival but aren’t in top form right now. I’m backing Mourinho’s side to win at odds of 1.54.