Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Fenerbahce vs Antalyaspor prediction https://x.com/Fenerbahce/status/1970410695381651883
Fenerbahce Fenerbahce
Super Lig Turkey (Round 7) 28 sep 2025, 13:00
- : -
Turkiye, Istanbul, Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi
Antalyaspor Antalyaspor
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 7th round of the Turkish Super Lig will take place on Sunday at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul, where local side Fenerbahce will host Antalyaspor.

Match preview

Istanbul's Fenerbahce have already undergone significant changes early in the season: after crashing out of the Champions League at the hands of Benfica, the club parted ways with José Mourinho, bringing in Domenico Tedesco as his replacement. The team got off to a decent start under Tedesco—edging out Trabzonspor 1-0—but then hit a rough patch: draws against Alanyaspor (2-2) and Kasimpasa (1-1), as well as a Europa League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb (1-3).

Heading into the seventh round, Fenerbahce sit only third in the standings, already trailing league leaders Galatasaray by nine points.

After a disappointing previous season, Antalyaspor have surprised many at the start of this campaign: in six rounds, they've claimed three wins, suffered two defeats, and managed a draw in their last outing against Kayserispor (1-1).

Under Emre Belözoğlu, Antalyaspor have looked impressive this season, and a win over Fenerbahce could even see them move closer to second place. However, overcoming such a formidable opponent will be a massive challenge.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Fenerbahce are winless in their last three matches.
  • Antalyaspor have conceded in each of their last four games.
  • Fenerbahce have beaten Antalyaspor in six consecutive head-to-heads.
  • Across the last ten meetings between these sides, Fenerbahce have won eight times, with the other two ending in draws.

Probable lineups

  • Fenerbahce: Ederson - Semedo, Skriniar, Söyüncü, Osterwolde - Fred, Yuksek, Asensio - Kahveci, Aktürkoglu, Talisca.
  • Antalyaspor: Cuesta - Balci, Giannetti, Dzhikiya, Paal - Dikmen, Ilçin, Safuri - Omur, Storm, van de Streek

Prediction

I think Fenerbahce will find it tough against Antalyaspor, as the visitors have been playing some excellent football. In my opinion, even if Antalyaspor do lose, the margin is unlikely to exceed two goals, so the best bet looks to be an Asian handicap on the visitors at +2.5.

