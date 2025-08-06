FCSB vs Drita: Can FCSB secure a solid advantage in the first leg?

Prediction on game FC FCSB Total over 1,5 Odds: 1.55 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Thursday, August 7, Romanian side FCSB will host Kosovo’s Drita in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:30 Central European Time. Here’s our betting preview for this clash.

FCSB vs Drita: Match preview

FCSB kicked off their new season early, contesting the Romanian Super Cup against CFR Cluj. The Romanian giants triumphed 2-1 and lifted the trophy. The team then entered the Champions League qualifiers, facing Inter Club d’Escaldes in the first qualifying round. With an aggregate score of 4-3, FCSB advanced to the next stage. However, their form soon dipped dramatically. In the opening round of the Romanian SuperLiga, FCSB edged Petrolul 1-0, but then suffered four consecutive defeats. Among those losses, they fell 1-3 to Shkëndija in the second qualifying round of the Champions League, leaving them to chase Europa League qualification.

Drita from Kosovo has yet to play a domestic league match, even though their season started early. As soon as July began, the club entered the Champions League qualifiers. In the first round, the Kosovan side overcame Differdange with an aggregate score of 4-2. But in the second round, they encountered a powerhouse in Copenhagen and couldn’t keep up, despite trying to put up a fight. The first leg ended 0-2, and the home leg finished 0-1. Now, Drita faces a two-legged tie against FCSB before the new Kosovo Superliga campaign kicks off on August 16.

Match facts and head-to-head

FCSB have lost four matches in a row, while Drita are on a two-game losing streak.

Drita have conceded in three consecutive matches, FCSB in four.

FCSB have failed to win their last three home games: two defeats and a draw.

These teams have never faced each other before.

Probable lineups

FCSB: Tarnovanu; Cretu, Graovac, M. Popescu, Radunovic; Chiriches, Sut; Miculescu, O. Popescu, Cisotti; Birlighea

Drita: Maloku; Buti, Krasniqi, Beytulai, Mesa, Ovuoka; Broja, Dabicaj; Aizeraj, Bl. Krasniqi, Limaj; Manaj

Prediction

FCSB may not be in top form, but at home they face an opponent with less European experience and a weaker squad. I believe the Romanian side will get the win on their own turf. My bet — FCSB individual total over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.55.