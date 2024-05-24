FC Porto vs Sporting Lisbon prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.72 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Sunday, May 26, we will find out the winner of the 2023/24 Portuguese Cup. At the Estádio Nacional in Oeiras, FC Porto will face Sporting Lisbon. The match kicks off at 18:15 Central European Time. Analysts from Dailysports have prepared predictions and betting tips for this clash.

FC Porto

This season has been far from successful for Porto. The "Dragons" finished third in the Primeira Liga, eight points behind Benfica, who secured second place. This means that Porto will not be seen in the Champions League next season, only in the Europa League.

Porto even risked dropping to fourth place, but in the final round, they won 1-0 against Braga thanks to a goal by Galeno. Prior to that, Sérgio Conceição's team defeated Boavista (2-1) and Chaves (3-0).

However, Porto has fared much better in other competitions. In the Champions League, they reached the Round of 16, where they lost to Arsenal only in a penalty shootout. In the Portuguese Cup, the "Dragons" eliminated Vitória Guimarães in the semi-finals (1-0 and 3-1), Santa Clara in the quarter-finals (2-1), and Estoril in the Round of 16 (4-0).

Sporting Lisbon

Sporting is just one step away from completing a golden double. Rúben Amorim's team convincingly won the Primeira Liga, amassing 90 points—10 more than Benfica. Throughout the entire season, the "Lions" lost only two matches.

In their last five Primeira Liga matches, Sporting picked up 13 points. In the final round, they thrashed Chaves 3-0, following wins against Estoril (1-0) and Portimonense (3-0).

In the Portuguese Cup, Sporting's toughest challenge was the semi-final against Benfica. They won 2-1 at home and drew 2-2 away. In the earlier rounds, the Portuguese champions eliminated lower league teams Leiria, Tondela, and Dumiense.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

In the 14th round of this season, Sporting defeated Porto 2-0, while in the 31st round, the teams drew 2-2.

Porto has lost to Sporting only once in the last 10 matches.

Sporting last won the Portuguese Cup in 2019, while Porto is the current holder of the trophy.

FC Porto vs Sporting Lisbon prediction

Recent matches between these teams have been quite eventful, and I believe this game will be no exception. My prediction is that both teams will score.