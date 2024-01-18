FC Koln vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Prediction on game Win Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.74 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Saturday, FC Koln will host Borussia Dortmund at the legendary Rhein Energie. Both teams have different goals in the Bundesliga. If the guests are fighting for a place in the Champions League zone, then the home team is fighting to maintain a residence permit in the elite of German football.

FC Koln

At the moment, the team is in 17th place in the standings (relegation zone) and is only three points behind the saving 15th place. The team is not showing consistent football this season and this cannot but upset their fans.

In the last five matches, FC Koln achieved only one victory, two defeats and two draws. They are currently on a four-match winless streak.

Borussia Dortmund

After a shaky start, the team picked up momentum and is now breathing down the leaders' backs, only three points behind fourth place.

In the last five matches of the championship, the fifth team in the standings achieved only one victory, one defeat and three draws. Apparently, there are certain problems in Borussia's game and they need to be addressed before the situation gets out of control.

Borussia's goal is to place in the top 4 and so far it is quite feasible.

History of confrontations

In the first round match of the current season, Borussia beat FC Koln with a score of 1:0, and even earlier there was a victory for Dortmund with a score of 6:1.

Prediction for match FC Koln - Borussia Dortmund

A hot match is expected with plenty of attacks and scoring opportunities. FC Koln will be chomping at the bit to maintain their place among German football's elite, but Dortmund's attacking strength could be the deciding factor. I'm betting on the visitors to win.