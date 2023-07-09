RU RU
Farul vs Sheriff predictions and betting tipson July 12, 2023

FCV Farul Constanta FCV Farul Constanta
Champions League Yesterday, 13:30 FCV Farul Constanta - FC Sheriff
Finished
1 : 0
International, Ovidiu, Stadionul Viitorul
FC Sheriff FC Sheriff
David Kiki
56’
Match details Lineup Н2Н Playoff Prediction
On July 12, Central Stadium Hagi Academy (Ovidiu) will host the first leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Farul will compete with Sheriff. The battle will start at 19:30 CET.

Farul


The club was formally founded back in 1920, and even won some trophies, up to the national cup. Still, the current stage began after Hagi had returned to the project, and it, having survived bankruptcy, merged with Viitorul in 2021. As a result, “the Sharks” took their debut league title in the previous season. Thanks to the higher mentioned success, there will be a return to the European competition. To be more precise, there will be actually a full-fledged debut just now. After all, it played exclusively in the UEFA Intertoto Cup under the name of Farul, as a team from Constanta, but that happened back in 1995 and 2006. Although another Gheorghe’s brainchild, who is “the Maradona of the Carpathians”, from Ovidiu, started steadily at the international arena, however, was quickly relegated, from 2016 to 2019. The team overcame only 1 out of 6 opponents – Racing from Luxembourg.

Sheriff


The team “opened” the third dozen trophies at the level of the national Super Liga in the previous season. Still, the main success was that, being under the rule of Vernydub, it was possible to break into the group stage of the Champions League for the first time in the last but one draw. Moreover, the debutant from Moldova won the battle against Real Madrid there and, in fact, won the race for the 3rd place in the quartet against Shakhtar Donetsk. The team didn’t manage to repeat the higher mentioned success – Viktoria (Plzeň) didn’t let overcome the previous qualification in summer. Then “the Wasps” were able to take the 3rd position in the group of the Europa League. As a result, the international campaign ended in the Conference League in March – it knocked out Partizan at the level of the play-offs, but capitulated to Nice, losing both matches of the confrontation.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The teams represent neighbouring countries with the pretty close ties. Nevertheless, they will play against each other for the first time – there were not even a friendly match.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider Farul to be the favourite of the following battle. Still, to tell the truth, Sheriff is more experienced, so, it is reasonable to have a closer look at the bet on “the guests will not lose” (odd: 1.75).

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
