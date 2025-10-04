RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Farko vs Wadi Degla. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 5, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Pharco FC vs Wadi Degla FC prediction Pharco Twitter
Pharco FC Pharco FC
Premier League Egypt (Round 10) 05 oct 2025, 13:00
- : -
Egypt,
Wadi Degla FC Wadi Degla FC
Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.73
On October 5, in the tenth round of the Egyptian Premier League, Farko will host one of the league's frontrunners, Wadi Degla, on their home turf. Read on for a detailed match preview and a prediction on the potential outcome.

Match preview

Farko’s winless streak continues, now stretching to eight games: five draws and three defeats. Still, there’s a silver lining—Ahmed Khattab’s men are unbeaten in their last four matches, and the defense has conceded just two goals over that span.

The run began with a goalless draw against Al Ittihad, followed by a 1-1 tie with Arab Contractors, a stalemate with Al Masry (0-0), and a 1-1 draw with Modern Sport in the most recent round. After eight matches played, the team sits in 19th place with five points. The club is relentlessly searching for a balance between attack and defense, but so far, without much success.

Wadi Degla, after a rocky start to the season (just one point from the first three rounds), have found their rhythm—earning 14 points from the last six matches: four wins and two draws, both coming in their latest league games against National Bank of Egypt and Smouha (both 1-1). Before that, Mohamed El Sheikh’s side recorded wins over ZED (2-1), Zamalek (2-1), Kahrabaa Ismaily (4-1), and Al Gaish (1-0).

In the standings, after nine matches, the club sits in fifth place with 15 points and a chance to climb even higher. The team tends to adapt to their opponents, but often deploys a direct, vertical style with plenty of long balls.

Probable lineups

Farko: Shika, Shaaban, Ndiaye, Hussein, Fouad, El-Mallah, Medhat, Farhat, Ahmed, Ezz, El Tayeb
Wadi Degla: Hossam, Adel, Abdelaati, Aboul-Fetouh, Dahroug, Ayman, El-Bakhnasi, Boli, Oya, Mohamed, Diasty

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The only previous meeting between these sides was in 2016, when Wadi Degla came out on top 3-0
  • Farko have yet to win a match this season
  • Wadi Degla are unbeaten in their last six games

Prediction

I don’t expect a goal fest here: Farko remain diligent and organized at the back, which will certainly make it tough for Wadi Degla to create and convert chances. Farko themselves are unlikely to pose much of a threat going forward. My prediction: total under (2) at odds of 1.73

