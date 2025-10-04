Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.73 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 5, in the tenth round of the Egyptian Premier League, Farko will host one of the league's frontrunners, Wadi Degla, on their home turf. Read on for a detailed match preview and a prediction on the potential outcome.

Match preview

Farko’s winless streak continues, now stretching to eight games: five draws and three defeats. Still, there’s a silver lining—Ahmed Khattab’s men are unbeaten in their last four matches, and the defense has conceded just two goals over that span.

The run began with a goalless draw against Al Ittihad, followed by a 1-1 tie with Arab Contractors, a stalemate with Al Masry (0-0), and a 1-1 draw with Modern Sport in the most recent round. After eight matches played, the team sits in 19th place with five points. The club is relentlessly searching for a balance between attack and defense, but so far, without much success.

Wadi Degla, after a rocky start to the season (just one point from the first three rounds), have found their rhythm—earning 14 points from the last six matches: four wins and two draws, both coming in their latest league games against National Bank of Egypt and Smouha (both 1-1). Before that, Mohamed El Sheikh’s side recorded wins over ZED (2-1), Zamalek (2-1), Kahrabaa Ismaily (4-1), and Al Gaish (1-0).

In the standings, after nine matches, the club sits in fifth place with 15 points and a chance to climb even higher. The team tends to adapt to their opponents, but often deploys a direct, vertical style with plenty of long balls.

Probable lineups

Farko: Shika, Shaaban, Ndiaye, Hussein, Fouad, El-Mallah, Medhat, Farhat, Ahmed, Ezz, El Tayeb

Wadi Degla: Hossam, Adel, Abdelaati, Aboul-Fetouh, Dahroug, Ayman, El-Bakhnasi, Boli, Oya, Mohamed, Diasty

Match facts and head-to-head

The only previous meeting between these sides was in 2016, when Wadi Degla came out on top 3-0

Farko have yet to win a match this season

Wadi Degla are unbeaten in their last six games

Prediction

I don’t expect a goal fest here: Farko remain diligent and organized at the back, which will certainly make it tough for Wadi Degla to create and convert chances. Farko themselves are unlikely to pose much of a threat going forward. My prediction: total under (2) at odds of 1.73