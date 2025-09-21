RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Farko vs Al-Masry. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — September 22, 2025

Farko vs Al-Masry. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — September 22, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Pharco FC vs Al Masry SC prediction kingfut.com
Pharco FC Pharco FC
Premier League Egypt (Round 8) 22 sep 2025, 10:00
- : -
Egypt,
Al Masry SC Al Masry SC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Al Masry SC
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On September 22, at 16:00 Central European Time, the 8th round of the Egyptian Premier League will see Farko FC take on Al-Masry. For a detailed look at both teams' form and our match prediction, read on.

See also: ZED FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction and betting tips 22 September 2025

Match preview

Farko have managed to pick up only three points from their opening six rounds: two goalless draws against Al-Ittihad and ENPPI, as well as a 1-1 stalemate in the last round against Arab Contractors. In addition, the team has suffered three defeats with a combined score of 1-6, leaving them languishing in 21st, the bottom spot on the table.

Ahmed Khattab's side prefer to sit back against their opponents, conceding possession and initiative while attempting quick, but often ineffective, counterattacks. The team lacks quality in all areas, resulting in just two goals scored in six league matches.

Al-Masry continue their pursuit of the league's top spots, having collected 14 points from their first seven matches. The team sits second in the standings and are clear favorites for this clash. In the opening rounds of the Premier League, Nabil Kouki's men have only lost once—to Zamalek (0-3)—while picking up four wins and two draws.

Al-Masry enjoy dictating play, favor long possession spells, and aggressively break down opposing defenses. With 15 goals scored, Al-Masry are by far the most prolific team in the league.

Probable lineups

Farko: Shika, Kamel, Hussein, El Mezzain, Ahmed, Fakhri, Shaaban, Fouad, Ezz, El Mallah, El Tayeb
Al-Masry: Sarwat, Eid, El Mohamady, Sobhi, El Saadawi, Makhlouf, Hamada, Temin, Ali, Dagmoum, Mohsen

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five meetings, Al-Masry have recorded four wins and one draw
  • Al-Masry average two goals per match
  • Farko have scored just twice in six games, holding the league's weakest attack

Prediction

Al-Masry are deservedly considered the favorites: they're in great form, confident on the ball, and clinical in front of goal. The head-to-head record is also firmly in their favor. My prediction: Al-Masry to win at 1.6 odds.

Prediction on game Win Al Masry SC
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Austin FC vs Seattle Sounders FC prediction MLS USA Today, 19:00 Austin vs Seattle Sounders: Will Austin extend their unbeaten home run? Austin FC Odds: 1.63 Seattle Sounders FC Recommended Melbet
Santos FC vs Sao Paulo prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 19:30 Santos vs São Paulo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 22, 2025 Santos FC Odds: 2.19 Sao Paulo Bet now Melbet
Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba de Santiago prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 20:15 Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22.09.2025 Boca Juniors Odds: 1.6 Central Cordoba de Santiago Bet now Mostbet
Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake prediction MLS USA Today, 21:00 Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 22.09.2025 Los Angeles FC Odds: 1.76 Real Salt Lake Recommended 1xBet
Galatasaray vs Konyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey 22 sep 2025, 13:00 Galatasaray vs Konyaspor: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 22, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.66 Konyaspor Bet now 1xBet
ZED FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt 22 sep 2025, 13:00 ZED vs Al-Ittihad: Can Al-Ittihad break their winless streak? ZED FC Odds: 1.48 Al Ittihad Alexandria Bet now Mostbet
Petrojet vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt 22 sep 2025, 13:00 Petrojet vs Ghazl El Mahalla prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 22, 2025 Petrojet Odds: 1.46 Ghazl Al Mahalla Recommended Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy 22 sep 2025, 14:45 Napoli vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22.09.2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.55 Pisa Bet now 1xBet
SSC Napoli vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy 22 sep 2025, 14:45 Napoli vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 22, 2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.43 Pisa Bet now 1xBet
Millwall vs Watford prediction EFL Championship 22 sep 2025, 15:00 Millwall vs Watford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22.09.2025 Millwall Odds: 1.68 Watford Recommended Melbet
Sporting CP vs Moreirense prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 22 sep 2025, 15:15 Sporting vs Moreirense prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 22, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.6 Moreirense Bet now Melbet
Haras El Hodoud vs Al Ahly SC prediction Premier League Egypt 23 sep 2025, 10:00 Haras El Hodoud vs Al Ahly prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 23, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.46 Al Ahly SC Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores