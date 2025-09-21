Prediction on game Win Al Masry SC Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 22, at 16:00 Central European Time, the 8th round of the Egyptian Premier League will see Farko FC take on Al-Masry. For a detailed look at both teams' form and our match prediction, read on.

Match preview

Farko have managed to pick up only three points from their opening six rounds: two goalless draws against Al-Ittihad and ENPPI, as well as a 1-1 stalemate in the last round against Arab Contractors. In addition, the team has suffered three defeats with a combined score of 1-6, leaving them languishing in 21st, the bottom spot on the table.

Ahmed Khattab's side prefer to sit back against their opponents, conceding possession and initiative while attempting quick, but often ineffective, counterattacks. The team lacks quality in all areas, resulting in just two goals scored in six league matches.

Al-Masry continue their pursuit of the league's top spots, having collected 14 points from their first seven matches. The team sits second in the standings and are clear favorites for this clash. In the opening rounds of the Premier League, Nabil Kouki's men have only lost once—to Zamalek (0-3)—while picking up four wins and two draws.

Al-Masry enjoy dictating play, favor long possession spells, and aggressively break down opposing defenses. With 15 goals scored, Al-Masry are by far the most prolific team in the league.

Probable lineups

Farko: Shika, Kamel, Hussein, El Mezzain, Ahmed, Fakhri, Shaaban, Fouad, Ezz, El Mallah, El Tayeb

Al-Masry: Sarwat, Eid, El Mohamady, Sobhi, El Saadawi, Makhlouf, Hamada, Temin, Ali, Dagmoum, Mohsen

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings, Al-Masry have recorded four wins and one draw

Al-Masry average two goals per match

Farko have scored just twice in six games, holding the league's weakest attack

Prediction

Al-Masry are deservedly considered the favorites: they're in great form, confident on the ball, and clinical in front of goal. The head-to-head record is also firmly in their favor. My prediction: Al-Masry to win at 1.6 odds.