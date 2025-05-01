Everton vs Ipswich prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 3 May 2025

Prediction on game Win Everton Odds: 1.51 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 3, 2025, Goodison Park will host a Matchweek 35 fixture of the English Premier League as Everton take on Ipswich. With both sides already clear of relegation and out of European contention, there's little pressure on the result, giving them freedom to play their game. Let's break down the odds and see who could come out on top in this encounter.

Everton

As the season draws to a close, Everton sit 15th in the table with 38 points, having already secured their Premier League status for next season. With no hopes of European football, the Toffees can finish out the campaign without any extra pressure.

Everton's recent form has been less than inspiring: just one win in their last nine league outings, with three defeats and five draws. In their previous two games, they lost narrowly to top-tier opponents—0-1 away at Chelsea and 0-2 at home to Manchester City. The attack has struggled, netting only twice in the last five matches. On the flip side, the defense has been relatively solid, conceding just five goals in that span. Notably, each of Everton's last eight league games has finished with under 2.5 total goals.

Of particular concern is Everton's winless streak at Goodison Park. The Toffees have failed to claim victory in their last six home matches—drawing four and losing two.

Ipswich

Ipswich are ending the current campaign on a sour note. Their 3-0 loss away to Newcastle in the previous round officially confirmed their relegation to the Championship for next season. Ipswich currently occupy 18th place with 21 points, having scored 33 goals and conceded 74, and are now mathematically unable to catch West Ham in 17th. With nothing left to play for, the team can play with more freedom and start preparing for life back in the Championship after gaining valuable Premier League experience.

Recent matches have highlighted Ipswich’s defensive woes, with the team conceding at least two goals in each of their games. Over the last seven fixtures, they've registered just one win and one draw, suffering five defeats.

It's worth noting that Ipswich lost 0-2 at home to Everton in the first half of the current season. Interestingly, however, Ipswich have won on their last two visits to Goodison Park.

Key facts and head-to-head

Everton have failed to win 8 of their last 9 matches.

Each of Everton's last 8 matches has ended with under 2.5 goals scored.

Ipswich have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.

The reverse fixture earlier this season saw Everton win 2-0.

Probable lineups

Everton: Pickford, O'Brien, Patterson, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Harrison, Doucouré, Ndiaye, Beto

Pickford, O'Brien, Patterson, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Harrison, Doucouré, Ndiaye, Beto Ipswich: Palmer, Woolfenden, O'Shea, Greaves, Burgess, Hutchinson, Morsy, Taylor, Clarke, Enciso, Delap.

Everton vs Ipswich match prediction

Given the current form and league positions, Everton enter this clash as the favorites. Despite recent attacking struggles, their defense has remained organized. Ipswich, on the other hand, have one of the league's weakest defenses, having conceded 74 goals this season. Everton are desperate to end their long home winless run and will be eager to do just that in this fixture. My pick for this match is an Everton win at odds of 1.51.