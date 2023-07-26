Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.909 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On July 29, Kehrwegstadion (Eupen) will host the match of the 1st round of the Jupiler Pro League, in which Eupen will compete with Westerlo. The battle will start at 16:00 CET.

Eupen



The club is owned by the same Qatari businessmen who control PSG. Al Thani is also the president here. Still, it seems that there exist some priorities, and it is enough for the billionaires from the Middle East that “the Pandas” simply do not fly out of the Jupiler Pro League. This happened in the previous draw, when the team took the 15th place (out of 18 participants). Perhaps the management wants a kind of progress, hence the bet on Florian Kohfeldt. This is a rather strange choice, because the higher mentioned young, 40-year-old mentor, firstly, had previously worked only in his native Germany, and, secondly, he can hardly be satisfied with what he did both in Werder Bremen and in Wolfsburg. By the way, it is obviously for his reasons that Bialek has been rented from “the Wolves” and Möhwald, who used to be good with the same mentor in Bremen, has moved from Union Berlin.

Westerlo



The team will celebrate its 90th anniversary in the autumn. Still, “De Kemphanen” has never risen higher than the 6th place in the Jupiler League during all this time. On the other hand, it turned out to get the title, in the form of the Belgian Cup, which was won in 2001. The club again made it to the final in 10 years, but still lost there. The previous season was quite standard for the team – it finished in the 8th position. However, Jonas De Roeck was able to keep his coaching position, so, it seems that the project management highly appreciates those results. On the other hand, many leaders of the team have left, including the most dangerous, De Cuyper (Maxim has got 9 goals, albeit 4 from penalties, and 7 assists). And there are many young people among the newcomers, and only time will tell if they are ready to play at a professional level.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Speaking about the previous season, Eupen, playing for the first time since 2019, got 4 out of 6 possible points in 2 head-to-head matches.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider the guests to be the favourite of the following battle. Still, taking into account the fact that this is the start of the draw, we are waiting for “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.909).

