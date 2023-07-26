RU RU
Main Predictions Eupen vs Westerlo predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023

Eupen vs Westerlo predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023

Eupen Eupen
Pro League Belgium 29 july 2023, 10:00 Eupen - Westerlo
-
- : -
Belgium, Kehrwegstadion
Westerlo Westerlo
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.909

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now

On July 29, Kehrwegstadion (Eupen) will host the match of the 1st round of the Jupiler Pro League, in which Eupen will compete with Westerlo. The battle will start at 16:00 CET.

Eupen


The club is owned by the same Qatari businessmen who control PSG. Al Thani is also the president here. Still, it seems that there exist some priorities, and it is enough for the billionaires from the Middle East that “the Pandas” simply do not fly out of the Jupiler Pro League. This happened in the previous draw, when the team took the 15th place (out of 18 participants). Perhaps the management wants a kind of progress, hence the bet on Florian Kohfeldt. This is a rather strange choice, because the higher mentioned young, 40-year-old mentor, firstly, had previously worked only in his native Germany, and, secondly, he can hardly be satisfied with what he did both in Werder Bremen and in Wolfsburg. By the way, it is obviously for his reasons that Bialek has been rented from “the Wolves” and Möhwald, who used to be good with the same mentor in Bremen, has moved from Union Berlin.

Westerlo


The team will celebrate its 90th anniversary in the autumn. Still, “De Kemphanen” has never risen higher than the 6th place in the Jupiler League during all this time. On the other hand, it turned out to get the title, in the form of the Belgian Cup, which was won in 2001. The club again made it to the final in 10 years, but still lost there. The previous season was quite standard for the team – it finished in the 8th position. However, Jonas De Roeck was able to keep his coaching position, so, it seems that the project management highly appreciates those results. On the other hand, many leaders of the team have left, including the most dangerous, De Cuyper (Maxim has got 9 goals, albeit 4 from penalties, and 7 assists). And there are many young people among the newcomers, and only time will tell if they are ready to play at a professional level.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Speaking about the previous season, Eupen, playing for the first time since 2019, got 4 out of 6 possible points in 2 head-to-head matches.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider the guests to be the favourite of the following battle. Still, taking into account the fact that this is the start of the draw, we are waiting for “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.909).

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.909

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now
Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Bodø/Glimt vs Bohemians 1905 predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Bohemians 1905 predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.666 Bohemians 1905 Recommended BetWinner
APOEL vs Vojvodina predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 13:00 APOEL vs Vojvodina predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 APOEL Nicosia Odds: 2.02 Vojvodina Bet now 1xBet
Brugge vs Aarhus predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Brugge vs Aarhus predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Club Bruges Odds: 1.86 AGF Bet now Linebet
Twente vs Hammarby predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Twente vs Hammarby predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Twente Odds: 1.82 Hammarby Recommended MelBet
Veikkausliiga Finland 28 july 2023, 11:00 Ilves vs VPS predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Ilves Odds: 1.87 VPS Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:00 Transfer of another ex-Barcelona legend to Inter Miami failed Football news Today, 05:00 The legend of Brazilian football called the player who is better than Messi and Ronaldo Football news Today, 04:00 Mudryk spoke about how he treats criticism in his address Football news Today, 03:00 Martino has spoken out about Inter Miami fans only going to the stadium for Messi's sake Football news Yesterday, 23:08 “Real” with the Ukrainian at the squad beat “Manchester United”: the newcomers scored a two goal`s Football news Yesterday, 16:49 Al-Ittifaq, led by Steven Gerrard, has signed a student of the PSG academy Football news Yesterday, 16:35 Radamel Falcao may end up in Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 15:55 Saudi Al-Hilal bought a Brazilian player with a Russian passport Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Marco Verratti close to leaving PSG
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bodø/Glimt vs Bohemians 1905 predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football Today APOEL vs Vojvodina predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football Today Brugge vs Aarhus predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football Today Twente vs Hammarby predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Ilves vs VPS predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Viborg vs Lyngby predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Hamburger vs Schalke predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Royal Union vs Anderlecht predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Vejle vs Copenhagen predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Eupen vs Westerlo predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023