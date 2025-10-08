ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Ethiopia vs Guinea-Bissau prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 8, 2025

Ethiopia vs Guinea-Bissau prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 8, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Ethiopia vs Guinea-Bissau prediction https://www.skysports.com
Ethiopia Ethiopia
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 9) Today, 09:00
Finished
1 : 0
International,
Guinea-Bissau Guinea-Bissau
Ramkel James
27’
Review Match details Lineup H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Guinea-Bissau
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On October 8, 2025, in the 9th round of the African World Cup qualifiers, the Ethiopia national team will host Guinea-Bissau on home soil.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • -The first and only previous meeting between these teams took place last year, ending in a goalless draw.
  • In the last round, Guinea-Bissau snapped their 12-match winless streak.
  • Ethiopia have won 2 of their last 5 matches.
  • Both teams are considered outsiders in their group.
  • Ethiopia have conceded 11 goals in 8 matches.

Match preview:

On October 8, 2025, in the 9th round of the African World Cup qualifiers, Ethiopia will take on Guinea-Bissau at home. Both sides find themselves in a tough spot in the group and are desperate for points to keep their qualification hopes alive. Ethiopia traditionally perform better on home turf and will look to capitalize on the support of their fans, relying on a compact defense and aggressive pressing. Guinea-Bissau, on the other hand, have struggled offensively, especially away from home, and will be seeking their chances through rapid counterattacks. Their previous encounter ended in a goalless stalemate, and this clash also promises to be tight and low-scoring. Most likely, a single well-placed strike will make the difference, with Guinea-Bissau coming into the match as slight favorites.

Probable lineups:

  • Ethiopia: Nuri, James, Sherefa, Tonjo, Yusef, Worku, Baye, Gezahegn, Abera, Desta, Gugsa.
  • Guinea-Bissau: Balde, Rodrigues, Mane, Kande, Imbene, Dalcio, Bura, Camara, Frankolino, Monteiro, Balde.

Ethiopia vs Guinea-Bissau prediction:

Despite playing away, Guinea-Bissau remain the favorites. The team displays a higher level of tactical organization and individual skill compared to Ethiopia. Even on foreign soil, the visitors have a strong chance of securing the win thanks to their experience and deeper squad.

My prediction: Guinea-Bissau to win.

Prediction on game Win Guinea-Bissau
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Colombia U20 vs South Africa U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 15:30 Colombia U20 vs South Africa U20: prediction and bet for the match on October 8, 2025 Colombia U20 Odds: 1.81 South Africa U20 Recommended MegaPari
Argentina U20 vs Nigeria U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 15:30 Argentina U20 vs Nigeria U20: Prediction and bet for the match on October 8, 2025 Argentina U20 Odds: 1.62 Nigeria U20 Bet now 1xBet
Japan U20 vs France U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Japan U20 vs France U20 prediction and betting tips - October 9, 2025 Japan U20 Odds: 1.81 France U20 Bet now 1xBet
Paraguay U20 vs Norway U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Paraguay U20 vs Norway U20 prediction and betting tips - October 9, 2025 Paraguay U20 Odds: 1.62 Norway U20 Recommended 1xBet
Brunei vs Yemen prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 04:00 Brunei vs Yemen prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 October 2025 Brunei Odds: 1.55 Yemen Bet now Melbet
Pakistan vs Afghanistan prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 05:00 Pakistan vs Afghanistan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 9, 2025 Pakistan Odds: 1.62 Afghanistan Bet now Mostbet
Singapore vs India prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 07:30 Singapore vs India prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 9, 2025 Singapore Odds: 1.41 India Recommended Melbet
Vietnam vs Nepal prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 08:30 Vietnam vs Nepal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 9, 2025 Vietnam Odds: 1.43 Nepal Bet now 1xBet
Tajikistan vs Maldives prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 09:00 Tajikistan vs Maldives prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 October 2025 Tajikistan Odds: 1.66 Maldives Bet now Melbet
Burundi vs Kenya prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 oct 2025, 09:00 Burundi vs Kenya prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 9, 2025 Burundi Odds: 1.58 Kenya Recommended 1xBet
Lebanon vs Bhutan prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 12:00 Lebanon vs Bhutan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 October 2025 Lebanon Odds: 1.92 Bhutan Bet now 1xBet
Malawi vs Equatorial Guinea prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 oct 2025, 12:00 Malawi vs Equatorial Guinea: Does Anyone Still Have a Shot at the Top Two? Malawi Odds: 1.54 Equatorial Guinea Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores