On October 8, 2025, in the 9th round of the African World Cup qualifiers, the Ethiopia national team will host Guinea-Bissau on home soil.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

-The first and only previous meeting between these teams took place last year, ending in a goalless draw.

In the last round, Guinea-Bissau snapped their 12-match winless streak.

Ethiopia have won 2 of their last 5 matches.

Both teams are considered outsiders in their group.

Ethiopia have conceded 11 goals in 8 matches.

Match preview:

On October 8, 2025, in the 9th round of the African World Cup qualifiers, Ethiopia will take on Guinea-Bissau at home. Both sides find themselves in a tough spot in the group and are desperate for points to keep their qualification hopes alive. Ethiopia traditionally perform better on home turf and will look to capitalize on the support of their fans, relying on a compact defense and aggressive pressing. Guinea-Bissau, on the other hand, have struggled offensively, especially away from home, and will be seeking their chances through rapid counterattacks. Their previous encounter ended in a goalless stalemate, and this clash also promises to be tight and low-scoring. Most likely, a single well-placed strike will make the difference, with Guinea-Bissau coming into the match as slight favorites.

Probable lineups:

Ethiopia: Nuri, James, Sherefa, Tonjo, Yusef, Worku, Baye, Gezahegn, Abera, Desta, Gugsa.

Nuri, James, Sherefa, Tonjo, Yusef, Worku, Baye, Gezahegn, Abera, Desta, Gugsa. Guinea-Bissau: Balde, Rodrigues, Mane, Kande, Imbene, Dalcio, Bura, Camara, Frankolino, Monteiro, Balde.

Ethiopia vs Guinea-Bissau prediction:

Despite playing away, Guinea-Bissau remain the favorites. The team displays a higher level of tactical organization and individual skill compared to Ethiopia. Even on foreign soil, the visitors have a strong chance of securing the win thanks to their experience and deeper squad.

My prediction: Guinea-Bissau to win.