Estudiantes vs Tigre: Can Estudiantes secure a spot in the Apertura playoffs

Prediction on game Win Estudiantes Odds: 1.88 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

In the regular season of the Argentine Primera Apertura, Estudiantes will host Tigre on their home turf. The match is scheduled for the night of Tuesday, April 29, at 00:30 Central European Time. I offer you a bet on the 15th round match.

Estudiantes vs Tigre: Match facts and head-to-head encounters

Estudiantes has won only one of their last five matches.

In the Argentine Primera, Estudiantes has gone six matches without a victory.

Tigre is winless in four consecutive matches: one draw and two losses.

Tigre has failed to score in their last three matches.

Tigre has won 40% of their matches this season without conceding a goal.

Estudiantes scores in both halves in 28% of matches, Tigre in 27%.

In the last five head-to-head encounters, both teams have exchanged two victories, with one match ending in a draw.

Estudiantes vs Tigre: Match preview

Estudiantes finds themselves in a challenging position. With two rounds remaining in the regular season, the team is in seventh place on the table. They have 20 points after 14 matches, and the gap from ninth place is just one point. As mentioned, with two rounds to go, they need to stay focused and give their all to reach the playoffs. A few days ago, Estudiantes defeated Botafogo in the Copa Libertadores. However, in the Primera Apertura, the team hasn't won in six consecutive matches—this streak needs to be broken.

Tigre is in a more comfortable situation than Estudiantes. The team has already secured a spot in the Apertura playoffs. After 14 matches, Tigre has 25 points and a six-point advantage over ninth place. Despite this, the team's form leaves much to be desired: a three-match winless streak. Nonetheless, Tigre has lost only one of their last five away matches, winning the rest. Therefore, Tigre has good chances in this match.

Probable lineups

Estudiantes: Mansilla, Arzamendia, Rodriguez, Nunez, Mesa, Medina, Ascacibar, Neves, Palacios, Carrillo, Tobio Burgos

Tigre: Zenobio, Paz, Lazo, Banegas, Ortega, Saralegui, Cabrera, Scipioni, Medina, Gonzalez, Russo

Prediction

Estudiantes has much more motivation as they continue to fight for a playoff spot, unlike Tigre. I believe that after their Copa Libertadores victory, Estudiantes can secure a home win. My bet is on an Estudiantes victory in this match with odds of 1.88.