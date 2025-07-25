Espanyol vs Southampton: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 26, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.69 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In another preseason friendly, Spanish side Espanyol will take on England’s Southampton. The match is set for Saturday, July 26, at 11:00 Central European Time. Here’s our pick for this clash.

Espanyol vs Southampton: match preview

The Spanish club finished last season in 14th place in the league table and has just recently begun preparations for the new campaign. So far, the team has played two warm-up matches and remains unbeaten: a goalless draw with Girona and a convincing 4-1 win over Paralada. The Catalans have four more friendlies ahead, including games against Wolfsburg and Newcastle. Espanyol will kick off the new La Liga season on August 17 against Atlético Madrid.

Southampton, meanwhile, finished bottom of the Premier League last season and dropped to the Championship. The Saints are now gearing up for life in England’s second tier. They started preseason training earlier than Espanyol, as the English season gets underway sooner. Southampton have already played four friendlies: two wins and two draws. Two more tune-up matches are still to come, and on August 9, the team will begin its Championship campaign.

Match facts and head-to-head

Espanyol are unbeaten in three consecutive matches: two wins and one draw.

Southampton have not lost in their last four outings: two wins and two draws.

Southampton have scored at least once in each of their last five matches.

The teams have met twice in history, with both games ending in 1-1 draws.

Prediction

Both teams are on a similar level, and despite this being a friendly, we can expect an entertaining game. My bet is on over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.69.