RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Espanyol vs Southampton: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 26, 2025

Espanyol vs Southampton: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 26, 2025

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Espanyol vs Southampton prediction Photo: https://x.com/RCDEspanyol
Espanyol
Espanyol Espanyol Schedule Espanyol News Espanyol Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
26 july 2025, 05:00
- : -
International,
Southampton
Southampton Southampton Schedule Southampton News Southampton Transfers
Review H2H Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.69
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In another preseason friendly, Spanish side Espanyol will take on England’s Southampton. The match is set for Saturday, July 26, at 11:00 Central European Time. Here’s our pick for this clash.

Espanyol vs Southampton: match preview

The Spanish club finished last season in 14th place in the league table and has just recently begun preparations for the new campaign. So far, the team has played two warm-up matches and remains unbeaten: a goalless draw with Girona and a convincing 4-1 win over Paralada. The Catalans have four more friendlies ahead, including games against Wolfsburg and Newcastle. Espanyol will kick off the new La Liga season on August 17 against Atlético Madrid.

Southampton, meanwhile, finished bottom of the Premier League last season and dropped to the Championship. The Saints are now gearing up for life in England’s second tier. They started preseason training earlier than Espanyol, as the English season gets underway sooner. Southampton have already played four friendlies: two wins and two draws. Two more tune-up matches are still to come, and on August 9, the team will begin its Championship campaign.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Espanyol are unbeaten in three consecutive matches: two wins and one draw.
  • Southampton have not lost in their last four outings: two wins and two draws.
  • Southampton have scored at least once in each of their last five matches.
  • The teams have met twice in history, with both games ending in 1-1 draws.

Prediction

Both teams are on a similar level, and despite this being a friendly, we can expect an entertaining game. My bet is on over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.69.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.69
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari prediction Washington WTA Today, 12:00 Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips - July 25, 2025 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.8 Maria Sakkari Recommended 1xBet
Elche vs Blackburn prediction Club Friendlies Today, 13:00 Elche vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Elche Odds: 1.77 Blackburn Bet now Melbet
Fiorentina vs Carrarese prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:00 Fiorentina vs Carrarese: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.81 Carrarese Bet now Melbet
Crawley vs Crystal Palace prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 25 July 2025 Crawley Odds: 1.82 Crystal Palace Recommended 1xBet
Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 25 July 2025 Gil Vicente Odds: 1.75 Brentford Bet now Melbet
Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Aberdeen Odds: 1.66 Ipswich Bet now Mostbet
Sporting CP vs Villarreal prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Sporting vs Villarreal: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 25, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 2 Villarreal Recommended 1xBet
Galway United FC vs Waterford FC prediction Premier Division Ireland Today, 14:45 Galway United vs Waterford: Who will extend their winning streak? Galway United FC Odds: 1.81 Waterford FC Bet now Melbet
Cork City vs Sligo Rovers prediction Premier Division Ireland Today, 14:45 Cork City vs Sligo Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 July 2025 Cork City Odds: 2.5 Sligo Rovers Bet now Mostbet
Royal Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Pro League Belgium Today, 14:45 Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 July 2025 Royal Antwerp Odds: 1.78 Union Saint-Gilloise Recommended Melbet
Derry City vs Bohemian FC prediction Premier Division Ireland Today, 14:45 Derry City vs Bohemians prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 July 2025 Derry City Odds: 1.5 Bohemian FC Bet now Mostbet
Liverpool vs AC Milan prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 07:30 Liverpool vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.76 AC Milan Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Sarmiento - : - Lanus Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Sarmiento
-
Lanus
-
18:00
New England Revolution - : - CF Montreal Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - Orlando City Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Belgrano Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Belgrano
-
20:15
Union - : - Tigre Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
-
Tigre
-
20:15
FC Dallas - : - New York City FC Today, 20:30 MLS USA
FC Dallas
-
New York City FC
-
20:30
Houston Dynamo FC - : - LA Galaxy Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Houston Dynamo FC
-
LA Galaxy
-
20:30
Los Angeles FC - : - Portland Timbers Today, 22:30 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
-
Portland Timbers
-
22:30
San Diego FC - : - Nashville SC Today, 22:30 MLS USA
San Diego FC
-
Nashville SC
-
22:30
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys 26 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:44 Lamine Yamal shares photo with teammates from the plane Football news Today, 08:35 Liked a post – got fined! Bernd Leno penalized over social media like Football news Today, 08:23 Neymar took to the pitch before the Internacional match with his eldest daughter Football news Today, 08:13 Reynolds' Wrexham targeted a top signing. Straight from Manchester United Football news Today, 08:08 Sekhukhune United signs Tsepo Matsimbi from Black Leopards Lifestyle Today, 08:05 Oleksandr Usyk's wife shares a glimpse of their family getaway in Marbella Football news Today, 07:45 Fofana believes Milan must play in the Champions League Football news Today, 07:37 Alex Iwobi fined and reprimanded by Fulham as player crosses the line Lifestyle Today, 07:27 Arturo Vidal shares new personal photo with his beloved Football news Today, 07:15 Manchester United ready to listen to offers for Shaw
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores