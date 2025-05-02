RU RU ES ES FR FR
Espanyol vs Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

Espanyol vs Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

Espanyol Espanyol
LaLiga Spain 04 may 2025, 12:30 Espanyol - Real Betis
-
- : -
Spain, Barcelona, RCDE Stadium
Real Betis Real Betis
One of the matches of La Liga's Matchday 34 will take place this Sunday at the Cornella-El Prat, where the local side Espanyol hosts Betis. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with an attractive odds offer.

Match preview

The Catalans played their last two La Liga games away from home — first drawing with Valencia (1-1), then narrowly losing to Villarreal (0-1). Before those away setbacks, Manolo González’s squad was unbeaten in five straight rounds, picking up three wins and two draws. However, the recent slip-ups on the road have hampered their European ambitions — they now trail the continental spots by five points.

Espanyol are much more confident on their own turf: they haven’t lost a home league match since November last year, and are riding a 10-game unbeaten run at their stadium (4 wins, 6 draws). Notably, the Catalans have found the net in each of their last eight home fixtures, though they conceded in six of those eight.

Manuel Pellegrini’s men have impressed with their attacking football in the last two rounds: first, they confidently beat Girona away (3-1), then thrashed Valladolid at home (5-1). The Seville side are in great form — just one defeat in their previous ten league games (8 wins, 1 draw).

This streak has cemented Betis in sixth place, closing the gap to fifth to just a single point. An indirect duel with Villarreal for a Champions League spot looms. Betis have been proactive in attack, scoring in six consecutive away games and often hitting the back of the net more than once. However, their defense isn’t flawless — Betis have conceded in their last five La Liga away fixtures. On Thursday, Betis defeated Fiorentina 2-1 at home in the Conference League semifinals.

Probable lineups

  • Espanyol: Joan Garcia – Omar El Hilali, Leandro Cabrera, Carlos Romero, Marash Kumbulla – Urko Gonzalez, Edu Exposito, Alex Kral – Antonio Roca, Roberto Fernandez Jaen, Javi Puado
  • Betis: Adrian Castillo – Natan, Ricardo Rodriguez, Marc Bartra, Youssouf Sabaly – Isco, Joao Cardoso, Pablo Fornals – Jesus Rodriguez, Antoni Mateus, Cucho Hernandez

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, Betis beat Espanyol at home, 1-0
  • The "Both teams to score" bet has landed in three of the last five matches
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has come through in three of the last five encounters

Prediction

The bookmakers give a slight edge to the visitors, pricing a Betis win at 2.35. However, backing the away side is risky, given they come into this fixture right after a European match and have had less recovery time. Our pick here: "Betis to win with (0) handicap" at odds of 1.67.

