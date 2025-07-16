RU RU ES ES FR FR
Erzgebirge Aue vs Borussia Mönchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 18 July 2025

Review H2H Odds Prediction
As part of a friendly fixture, German club Erzgebirge Aue will take on Borussia Mönchengladbach from Mönchengladbach. The match is scheduled for Friday, 18 July, with kick-off set for 17:30 Central European Time. I’m backing this game to deliver plenty of goals.

Match preview

Erzgebirge Aue are a solid outfit from the 3. Liga, known for their organized and pragmatic style of play. In recent years, the team hasn’t come close to the league leaders and hasn’t been in contention for promotion.

During the offseason, Aue played several friendlies, focusing mainly on physical conditioning and integrating new signings, though there haven’t been many so far. Erzgebirge claimed consecutive wins over Northern Ireland’s Glenavon and Bavarian amateur side Bayreuth.

Taking on a Bundesliga side is a huge opportunity for Aue’s players to shine. Despite the gulf in class, they’re unlikely to shy away from the fight and will probably aim to make things tough for their opponents in midfield.

The real difficulties could arise when faced with Mönchengladbach’s rapid transitions, but Aue’s determination and desire to impress could help offset the difference in individual quality.

Borussia Mönchengladbach have kicked off their preseason preparations with intensity, using these friendlies to test tactical setups and assess their squad depth. Last season, they finished tenth in the Bundesliga and once again missed out on European competition.

In their recent friendlies, Borussia have shown impressive attacking dynamics and high pressing intensity. The coaching staff is emphasizing possession football and quick progression through the flanks, with fullbacks actively joining the attack.

They beat Oberliga side Eintracht Rheine 4-2 before thrashing amateur club Neunkirchen 5-0. These games gave valuable minutes to players who saw little action last season.

There’s a good chance Borussia will field a more familiar starting XI against Erzgebirge, with just a month left before the new campaign. The team still has five more friendlies to fine-tune their best combinations.

Match facts

  • Erzgebirge have won both of their summer friendlies so far.
  • Borussia have scored nine goals in two preseason matches.
  • Erzgebirge average 1.4 goals per game, while Borussia average 1.8.

Probable lineups

  • Erzgebirge Aue: Männel, Barilla, Malone, Seifert, Simnica, Ullmann, Weinhauer, Zobel, Fallmann, Schmidt, Stefanik.
  • Borussia Mönchengladbach: Omlin, Netz, Elvedi, Lainer, Charodia, Sander, Neuhaus, Onora, Stöger, Plea, Herrmann.

H2H

Borussia have won the last four meetings against Erzgebirge.

Prediction

Preseason matchups between teams from different tiers of German football often feature open and high-scoring action. Borussia Mönchengladbach are in full preseason swing, using these games to sharpen attacking combinations and tactical patterns. Even with squad rotation, the Foals have the upper hand in every department. My pick: a win for the nominal visitors.

