Erling Haaland appeared in a cooking series with his childhood friend

Erling Haaland appeared in a cooking series with his childhood friend

Erling Haaland appeared in a cooking series with his childhood friend Photo: https://www.instagram.com/erling / Author unknown

Manchester City star Erling Haaland took part in a special cooking series alongside chef Aron, who is also his childhood friend. The footballer shared the video on his Instagram page.

The footage shows Erling and Aron preparing dishes with Norwegian vegetables and chatting together in a relaxed atmosphere.

"When a top chef 🧑🏼‍🍳meets a top scorer ⚽️ Aron teaches Erling how to make tasty dishes with Norwegian veggies 🇳🇴🥕," the video caption reads.

In the video, Aron also reminisces about growing up with Erling and spending a lot of time together as kids. As adults, Haaland became a football star, while his friend pursued a career as a chef.

It’s worth noting that in the past season, Haaland played 48 matches for Manchester City across all competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 5 assists. However, for the first time in nine years, the Citizens failed to win a single trophy in a season.

Latest News
