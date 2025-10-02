RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions Enppi vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 5, 2025

Enppi vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 5, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
ENPPI vs ZED FC prediction Фото: https://www.facebook.com/ghazlelmahallaofficial/Автор неизвестен
ENPPI ENPPI
Premier League Egypt (Round 10) 05 oct 2025, 10:00
- : -
Egypt,
ZED FC ZED FC
On October 5, 2025, the 10th round of the Egyptian Premier League will see Enppi host ZED at home.

Interesting facts about the match:

  • The teams have faced each other only 7 times.
  • Head-to-head record: Enppi - 2 wins, draws - 3, ZED - 2 wins.
  • Enppi are unbeaten in their last 6 matches.
  • ZED have won just 2 of their last 6 games.
  • Both sides have struggled for goals this season.

Match preview:

Both teams enter this clash with different objectives: the hosts are looking to solidify their mid-table position, while the visitors are eager to prove they can compete on equal footing with more established Premier League sides.

Enppi have long been regarded as a solid mid-table team, capable of challenging even the league leaders. Their approach is built on organized defending and quick transitions into attack.

ZED, meanwhile, play ambitious football and look to be proactive going forward. Despite lacking big-name stars, they've shown more than once that they can spring surprises and take points off their rivals.

This promises to be a tense and unpredictable encounter, as both teams are evenly matched and their head-to-head battles are typically tightly contested.

Probable lineups:

  • Enppi: Samir, Sabeha, Samir M, Kalosha, Daoud, Kamal, El Agouz, Sherif, Shakshak, Ashouri, Oubaba.
  • ZED: Lotfi, Sayed, Castello, Tarek, Ashraf, Magassa, El Sakran, El Sageeri, Saber, Messi, Hussein.

Enppi vs ZED match prediction:

Neither side is known for high-scoring games in the Egyptian league. Enppi typically prioritize a solid defense and rarely open up, especially at home. ZED are more focused on collecting points than on dazzling attacking football, and often play cautiously against teams of similar strength.

Given both teams' playing styles and recent results, under 2.5 goals looks the most likely outcome. Expect a tight match, with few clear-cut chances and a battle for control in midfield.

My prediction: total goals in the match — under 2.5.

