Enppi vs Wadi Degla: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 16, 2025

Enppi vs Wadi Degla: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 16, 2025

Álvaro Hernández
ENPPI
16 aug 2025, 11:00
- : -
Egypt,
Wadi Degla FC
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
On Tuesday, August 16, 2025, at 17:00 Central European Time, Enppi and Wadi Degla will face off at Petrosport Stadium in the second round of the Egyptian Premier League. Read on for more insights about both teams and the potential outcome of this clash.

See also: Zamalek SC vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction and betting tips 16 Аugust 2025

Match preview

Enppi, widely regarded as a solid mid-table side in Egyptian football, showcased a balanced performance in their opening round but struggled to finish their attacking moves. In the match against Pharco, El Gamal's squad fired ten shots towards goal, but only managed one on target.

The team relies on disciplined defending and swift transitions from defense to attack. However, they are facing squad issues: several midfielders will miss the game due to injuries, which could affect their ability to control possession.

Wadi Degla, having returned to the Premier League after several seasons in the lower division, made an immediate impression in their debut with aggressive pressing and rapid wing play. Their main strengths lie in a compact defensive setup and the ability to capitalize quickly on opponents' mistakes.

In their match against CAF Champions League winners Pyramids, Wadi Degla launched several dangerous counterattacks but lacked composure in the final third. Moreover, in this goalless draw, both teams saw red: first, the visitors were reduced to ten men in the 17th minute, and then Talaat left Wadi Degla down to ten as well.

Probable lineups

Enppi: Samir, Dawood, Sabeha, Samir M, Shakshak, Naser, El Agouz, Kofta, Sherif, Ubaba, Zayed

Wadi Degla: Hossam, Maher, Aboul-Fetouh, Adly, Dahroug, El Bahnasi, Adel, Abdelaati, Kobbinah, Diasty, Farouk

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In their last five meetings, Enppi have won three times, Wadi Degla have one victory, and there has been one draw
  • Enppi have failed to score more than one goal in each of their last 12 matches
  • Wadi Degla have only one win in their last five outings

Prediction

I expect a low-scoring affair: both teams are still finding their rhythm this season and generally aren't high-scoring sides. My prediction: total goals under 2 at 1.76 odds.

