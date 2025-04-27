Enppi vs Ghazl El Mahalla: Can Enppi escape the relegation zone

Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.61 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

In the third round match of the Egyptian Premier League relegation group, Enppi will play at home against Ghazl El Mahalla. The game will take place on Tuesday, April 29, at 19:00 Central European Time. I offer you a bet on this clash.

Enppi vs Ghazl El Mahalla: Match facts and head-to-head

At home, Enppi has won their last three matches and suffered just one defeat in their last five games.

Ghazl El Mahalla has failed to win away for seven consecutive matches: one draw and six losses.

On the road, Ghazl El Mahalla has been unable to keep a clean sheet for eight games.

For over a year, Enppi has not managed to score more than two goals at home.

Enppi has the second-worst attack in the Egyptian Premier League relegation group — only 12 goals scored.

Ghazl El Mahalla has the worst defense in the relegation group — 27 goals conceded.

41% of Ghazl El Mahalla's matches this season have been lost to nil, while for Enppi this figure is 29%.

In the previous meeting, Ghazl El Mahalla defeated Enppi 3-0. In the last five head-to-head matches, Ghazl El Mahalla has two wins, Enppi has one, and two matches ended in a draw.

Enppi vs Ghazl El Mahalla: Match preview

Enppi is in a tough spot, fighting for survival in the Premier League. The team finished in the bottom nine of the standings and is now battling for a spot. In the first round of the relegation group, Enppi secured a 2-1 victory and is now just three points behind seventh place. Enppi is in the relegation zone with 15 points after 18 matches. It's important to note that the team has a game in hand, so their chances of survival are decent, but there are still seven rounds to go.

Ghazl El Mahalla also finished in the lower part of the table and is fighting for survival. After 19 matches, the team has 20 points and is in fourth place in the relegation group. Ghazl El Mahalla is five points ahead of Enppi. In the relegation group, Ghazl El Mahalla played two matches: first they lost heavily 0-3, but then managed to secure a narrow 1-0 victory. There are still six matches ahead, and they can't afford to relax — the gap isn't too big, and Enppi still has a game in hand.

Probable lineups

Enppi: Reda Said, Kalusha, Dawood, Sabeha, Fawzi, Youssef, El Agouz, Abdelati, Traore, Kabu, Amin

Ghazl El Mahalla: Ahmed Maikhoub, El Henawi, Al-Aash, Samir, Abdelrazak, Mostafa, Ayesh, El Nadri, Gaber, El Sheikh, Ekpenyong

Prediction

A match between two teams from the lower part of the table, neither known for their scoring prowess. Therefore, I don't expect a flurry of goals. My bet is the total match goals under 2 with odds of 1.61.