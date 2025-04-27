RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Enppi vs Ghazl El Mahalla: Can Enppi escape the relegation zone

Enppi vs Ghazl El Mahalla: Can Enppi escape the relegation zone

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
ENPPI vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Enppi.Club
ENPPI ENPPI
Premier League Egypt 29 apr 2025, 13:00 ENPPI - Ghazl Al Mahalla
-
- : -
Egypt,
Ghazl Al Mahalla Ghazl Al Mahalla
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.61
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

In the third round match of the Egyptian Premier League relegation group, Enppi will play at home against Ghazl El Mahalla. The game will take place on Tuesday, April 29, at 19:00 Central European Time. I offer you a bet on this clash.

Enppi vs Ghazl El Mahalla: Match facts and head-to-head

  • At home, Enppi has won their last three matches and suffered just one defeat in their last five games.
  • Ghazl El Mahalla has failed to win away for seven consecutive matches: one draw and six losses.
  • On the road, Ghazl El Mahalla has been unable to keep a clean sheet for eight games.
  • For over a year, Enppi has not managed to score more than two goals at home.
  • Enppi has the second-worst attack in the Egyptian Premier League relegation group — only 12 goals scored.
  • Ghazl El Mahalla has the worst defense in the relegation group — 27 goals conceded.
  • 41% of Ghazl El Mahalla's matches this season have been lost to nil, while for Enppi this figure is 29%.
  • In the previous meeting, Ghazl El Mahalla defeated Enppi 3-0. In the last five head-to-head matches, Ghazl El Mahalla has two wins, Enppi has one, and two matches ended in a draw.

Enppi vs Ghazl El Mahalla: Match preview

Enppi is in a tough spot, fighting for survival in the Premier League. The team finished in the bottom nine of the standings and is now battling for a spot. In the first round of the relegation group, Enppi secured a 2-1 victory and is now just three points behind seventh place. Enppi is in the relegation zone with 15 points after 18 matches. It's important to note that the team has a game in hand, so their chances of survival are decent, but there are still seven rounds to go.

Ghazl El Mahalla also finished in the lower part of the table and is fighting for survival. After 19 matches, the team has 20 points and is in fourth place in the relegation group. Ghazl El Mahalla is five points ahead of Enppi. In the relegation group, Ghazl El Mahalla played two matches: first they lost heavily 0-3, but then managed to secure a narrow 1-0 victory. There are still six matches ahead, and they can't afford to relax — the gap isn't too big, and Enppi still has a game in hand.

Probable lineups

  • Enppi: Reda Said, Kalusha, Dawood, Sabeha, Fawzi, Youssef, El Agouz, Abdelati, Traore, Kabu, Amin
  • Ghazl El Mahalla: Ahmed Maikhoub, El Henawi, Al-Aash, Samir, Abdelrazak, Mostafa, Ayesh, El Nadri, Gaber, El Sheikh, Ekpenyong

Prediction

A match between two teams from the lower part of the table, neither known for their scoring prowess. Therefore, I don't expect a flurry of goals. My bet is the total match goals under 2 with odds of 1.61.

Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.61
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
El Gouna FC vs Smouha SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 El Gouna vs Smouha prediction, H2H, and probable line-ups - April 28, 2025 El Gouna FC Odds: 1.65 Smouha SC Recommended 1xBet
Udinese vs Bologna prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Udinese vs Bologna prediction and possible lineups - April 28, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.88 Bologna Bet now 1xBet
Udinese vs Bologna prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Udinese vs Bologna preview, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.72 Bologna Bet now 1Win
Ismaily SC vs ZED FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Ismaily vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Ismaily SC Odds: 1.6 ZED FC Recommended 22Bet
Tala'ea El Gaish vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Tala'ea El Gaish vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Tala'ea El Gaish Odds: 1.6 Al Ittihad Alexandria Bet now 1Win
Barracas Central vs Union prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 14:00 Barracas Central vs Union Santa Fe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Barracas Central Odds: 1.6 Union Bet now 22Bet
Lazio vs Parma Calcio 1913 prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Lazio vs Parma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 28, 2025 Lazio Odds: 1.52 Parma Calcio 1913 Recommended 1xBet
Verona vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Verona vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 28, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.51 Cagliari Bet now Betwinner
Leeds vs Bristol City prediction EFL Championship Today, 15:00 Leeds vs Bristol City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.6 Bristol City Bet now 1xBet
Godoy Cruz vs Atletico Tucuman prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 16:15 Godoy Cruz vs Atletico Tucuman prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Godoy Cruz Odds: 1.85 Atletico Tucuman Recommended 1xBet
Estudiantes vs Tigre prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:30 Estudiantes vs Tigre: Can Estudiantes secure a spot in the Apertura playoffs Estudiantes Odds: 1.88 Tigre Bet now 1Win
Defensa y Justicia vs Racing Club prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:30 Defensa y Justicia vs Racing prediction: Can the visitors claim victory? Defensa y Justicia Odds: 1.58 Racing Club Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Udinese - : - Bologna Today, 12:30 Serie A Italy
Udinese
-
Bologna
-
12:30
Barracas Central - : - Union Today, 14:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Barracas Central
-
Union
-
14:00
Lazio - : - Parma Calcio 1913 Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Lazio
-
Parma Calcio 1913
-
14:45
Verona - : - Cagliari Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Verona
-
Cagliari
-
14:45
Godoy Cruz - : - Atletico Tucuman Today, 16:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Godoy Cruz
-
Atletico Tucuman
-
16:15
Defensa y Justicia - : - Racing Club Today, 18:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Defensa y Justicia
-
Racing Club
-
18:30
Estudiantes - : - Tigre Today, 18:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Estudiantes
-
Tigre
-
18:30
Velez Sarsfield - : - Gimnasia LP Today, 20:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Velez Sarsfield
-
Gimnasia LP
-
20:45
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Independiente Rivadavia Today, 20:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Independiente Rivadavia
-
20:45
Arsenal - : - Paris Saint-Germain 29 apr 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Arsenal
-
Paris Saint-Germain
-
15:00
Latest News
Golf News Today, 02:05 First doubles tournament. Zurich Classic golf winners determined Football news Today, 01:43 Messi and Suárez rested as Inter Miami squandered a two-goal lead and lost to FC Dallas Hockey news Today, 01:24 Stanley Cup 2025: schedule, results, and playoff bracket Basketball news Today, 01:15 NBA 2024/25: schedule, results, and playoff bracket Football news Yesterday, 16:56 Conflicting with management? Conte hints at leaving Napoli Football news Yesterday, 16:35 Chelsea closes first summer transfer. Jamie Gittens nears move to London Boxing News Yesterday, 16:11 Official: Usyk and Dubois announce date for undisputed world championship fight Football news Yesterday, 16:05 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings Football news Yesterday, 15:44 Has the decision been made? It is now known when Real Madrid will decide on Ancelotti's future Football news Yesterday, 15:30 Incredible! Liverpool matches 129-year-old club record
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores