ENPPI vs El-Gouna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

ENPPI vs El-Gouna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
ENPPI vs El Gouna FC prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
ENPPI ENPPI
Premier League Egypt 03 may 2025, 10:00 ENPPI - El Gouna FC
-
- : -
Egypt,
El Gouna FC El Gouna FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
As part of the fourth round in the Egyptian Premier League relegation group, a crucial clash will unfold this Saturday at the Petro Sport Stadium in Cairo, where local side ENPPI will host El-Gouna. I’m backing a bet on goals in this matchup, with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

ENPPI are enduring a frankly poor season and have only recently started making serious efforts to recover lost ground. Currently, the club sits seventh in the relegation group standings, ahead of Ismaily in the drop zone solely on tiebreakers. It’s worth noting that ENPPI have struggled creatively, netting just 13 goals in 19 matches.

Nevertheless, even these modest numbers were enough to secure three wins from their last five outings. Most recently, ENPPI hosted Ghazl El-Mahalla and grabbed all three points with a 1-0 home win. On their own turf, ENPPI have looked quite solid—four wins and four losses in ten home games.

El-Gouna, on the other hand, are in a safer position, currently second in the relegation group of the Egyptian Premier League. They are six points clear of the drop zone, and overall results suggest El-Gouna should have no trouble staying up this season.

The team have notched up three victories in their last five matches. In their most recent fixture, El-Gouna hosted Smouha and earned a 1-1 draw, scoring their only goal from the penalty spot in the 45+9th minute. In ten away games this season, El-Gouna have managed just two wins, but both came in their last three trips.

Probable lineups

  • ENPPI: El Saed, Sabena, Kalosha, Khaled, Fawzi, Nasser, Al Aguoz, Hamdi, Sherif, Hawash, Kabu
  • El-Gouna: Masoud, El Deghemi, Abdallah, Rasoul Ahmed, Jatta, Ahmed, Shousha, Abdelrahman, Shika, Randrianantenaina, Mukka

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, El-Gouna beat their rivals 1-0 at home
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in two of the last five matches
  • Both teams to score occurred in three of the last five meetings

Prediction

Bookmakers are siding with the home team here, offering ENPPI’s win at odds of 2.20. ENPPI boast an outstanding home record against El-Gouna—no defeats and eight wins in 11 matches. The value here is backing "El-Gouna to win with handicap (0)" at odds of 1.61.

