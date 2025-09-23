RU RU ES ES FR FR
Enppi vs El Ismaily: will Enppi extend their unbeaten run?

Miguel Solomons
ENPPI vs Ismaily SC prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Enppi.Club/
Premier League Egypt (Round 8) 24 sep 2025, 10:00
Enppi and El Ismaily will clash in the eighth round of the Egyptian Premier League on Wednesday, September 24. The match kicks off at 16:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

Enppi vs El Ismaily: match preview

Last season, Enppi finished in the lower part of the table and competed in the relegation group. The team picked up 27 points and placed fourth in that group. Enppi’s start to the new season hasn’t been the most stable, but their results are quite respectable. They lost 0-2 to Ceramica Cleopatra in the third round, but secured points in all other games. So far, they have two wins and four draws. Currently, Enppi sits ninth with ten points from seven matches, just one point shy of seventh place.

El Ismaily also played in the relegation group last season, finishing eighth, which normally would have meant relegation. However, due to the expansion of the Premier League, the club retained its spot in Egypt’s top flight. The new season has started disastrously for them. El Ismaily’s only victory came in round four, beating El Gaish 1-0. In the rest of their games, they’ve managed just one draw and suffered five defeats. What’s more, in seven rounds, the club has scored just one goal. With four points, El Ismaily sits at the bottom of the table.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Enppi are unbeaten in four straight matches: three draws and a win.
  • El Ismaily have lost their last three games and have just one win from seven this season.
  • Enppi have scored at least once in each of their last three games, while El Ismaily have failed to find the net in their past three matches.
  • El Ismaily have the weakest attack in the Egyptian Premier League—just one goal scored.
  • In their last head-to-head, El Ismaily beat Enppi 2-0, but Enppi have won three of the previous four meetings.

Probable line-ups

  • Enppi: Reda Sayed, Kalusha, Dawood, Sabeha, Fawzi, Youssef, El-Agouz, Abdelati, Traore, Kabu, Amin
  • El Ismaily: Koko, Hashem, Desouki, El Mohamady, Sobhi, Aka, El Deeb, Hassan, Chawat, Magdy, El Shami

Prediction

Enppi are in far better form than their opponents right now. They’ve looked confident in recent matches and have dominated most of the recent head-to-head clashes. My tip is to back a home win.

