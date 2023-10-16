England vs Italy prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.66 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the European Championship qualifying tournament, a match between England and Italy will take place on October 17, 2023. Italy still has a chance of topping the group if they can beat their main rival.

England

The home team have already beaten the Italians on home ground, putting them top of the group for now. They lost only two points in the match with Ukraine, playing in a draw. Going into the second leg, the lead over Italy is three points, and a victory for the visitors could change the situation heading into the final matches.

The English are playing very confidently and it is still unclear how the Italians will be able to grab points here.

Italy

The visitors couldn't beat North Macedonia, but even if they had, it wouldn't have made much of a difference as they still need to beat England to move ahead of them. If England win, they will be six points clear heading into the final rounds and guarantee top spot in the group.

Italy needs a victory and now they will be forced to attack from the first minutes. The Italians have a very strong squad, but it will be very difficult to beat the England team on home soil.

Prediction for the match England - Italy 10/17/2023

The odds for this match are surprising; it looks like the English are playing against a much weaker opponent. However, the history of mutual meetings shows that most of them end in low scores. We recommend choosing a total of less than 2.5 goals at odds of 1.65.