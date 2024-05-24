Empoli vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Prediction on game Empoli Win or Draw & Total under 4.5 Odds: 1.53 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the 38th round of the Italian Serie A, there will be a match between Empoli and Roma. The match will take place on Sunday, May 26th. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Here's the prediction from Dailysports.

Empoli

After a disastrous start to the season and subsequent change of coach, Empoli managed to balance their results and climb out of a deep hole. However, they still couldn't avoid a nervous end to the season and the battle for survival.

On the other hand, everything is in the hands of Davide Nicola's team. A victory over Roma guarantees them a place in the top flight for the next season. In case of a draw, there is hope for an additional match to stay in Serie A, but for that to happen, Frosinone must defeat Udinese. A loss, therefore, will send Empoli to Serie B.

Roma

Roma is ending this season on a minor note. The team will definitely finish in sixth place, and which European competition they will compete in next season is no longer up to them.

Romans have to cheer for Atalanta's rivals (Torino and Fiorentina) and hope that Atalanta finishes the season in fifth place. In that case, Roma will also secure a spot in the Champions League, otherwise, De Rossi's men will play in the Europa League.

Interesting facts and head-to-head encounters

Empoli has not lost at home in three consecutive matches.

In each of Roma's last three away matches, they conceded two goals.

Empoli has not defeated Roma since 2007.

Empoli vs Roma Prediction

Victory is much more necessary for the hosts, and Roma won't have the proper motivation. This is evident from the bookmakers' odds, which consider Empoli the favorite. I'll bet that the hosts won't lose, and there will be no more than 4.5 goals scored in the match.