RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Empoli vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Empoli vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Empoli vs Roma prediction Photo: koobit.com/ Author unknownn
Empoli Empoli
Serie A Italy 26 may 2024, 14:45 Empoli - Roma
-
- : -
Italy, Empoli, Stadio Carlo Castellani
Roma Roma
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Empoli Win or Draw & Total under 4.5
Odds: 1.53

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

In the 38th round of the Italian Serie A, there will be a match between Empoli and Roma. The match will take place on Sunday, May 26th. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Here's the prediction from Dailysports.

Empoli

After a disastrous start to the season and subsequent change of coach, Empoli managed to balance their results and climb out of a deep hole. However, they still couldn't avoid a nervous end to the season and the battle for survival.

On the other hand, everything is in the hands of Davide Nicola's team. A victory over Roma guarantees them a place in the top flight for the next season. In case of a draw, there is hope for an additional match to stay in Serie A, but for that to happen, Frosinone must defeat Udinese. A loss, therefore, will send Empoli to Serie B.

Roma

Roma is ending this season on a minor note. The team will definitely finish in sixth place, and which European competition they will compete in next season is no longer up to them.

Romans have to cheer for Atalanta's rivals (Torino and Fiorentina) and hope that Atalanta finishes the season in fifth place. In that case, Roma will also secure a spot in the Champions League, otherwise, De Rossi's men will play in the Europa League.

Interesting facts and head-to-head encounters

  • Empoli has not lost at home in three consecutive matches.
  • In each of Roma's last three away matches, they conceded two goals.
  • Empoli has not defeated Roma since 2007.

Empoli vs Roma Prediction

Victory is much more necessary for the hosts, and Roma won't have the proper motivation. This is evident from the bookmakers' odds, which consider Empoli the favorite. I'll bet that the hosts won't lose, and there will be no more than 4.5 goals scored in the match.

Prediction on game Empoli Win or Draw & Total under 4.5
Odds: 1.53

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahce prediction Euroleague Today, 12:00 Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Panathinaikos Odds: 2.12 Fenerbahce Recommended BetWinner
Venezia vs Palermo prediction Serie B Italy Today, 14:30 Venice vs Palermo prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Venezia Odds: 1.88 Palermo Bet now MelBet
Rogaska vs Gorica prediction Slovenian Cup Today, 14:30 Rogaska vs Gorica prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Rogaska Odds: 2.04 Gorica Bet now MelBet
Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction Euroleague Today, 15:00 Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Real Madrid Odds: 1.87 Olympiacos Recommended MelBet
FC Tulsa vs Oakland Roots SC prediction USL Championship USA Today, 20:30 Tulsa vs Oakland Roots prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 FC Tulsa Odds: 1.66 Oakland Roots SC Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 09:37 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 09:29 Here we go. Barcelona has decided on a new head coach Football news Today, 09:26 Manchester City are ready to let Ederson go and have already found a replacement for him Football news Today, 08:52 Real Madrid's key player to miss Champions League final Football news Today, 08:42 De Rossi intends to stay at Roma. The parties have settled all the nuances Football news Today, 08:04 BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach Football news Today, 08:03 Alonso has voiced a decision on his future in charge at Bayer Football news Today, 07:29 English Premier League clubs are interested in one of Girona's leaders Football news Today, 07:20 Brighton and Chelsea coach contender has expressed his desire to work in another Premier League club Football news Today, 06:51 He is simply unrecognisable now! Salah shocked with his new look
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football Today Venice vs Palermo prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football Today Rogaska vs Gorica prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football Today Tulsa vs Oakland Roots prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Hockey 25 may 2024 Sweden vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football 25 may 2024 Moroka Swallows vs Royal AM prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football 25 may 2024 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football 25 may 2024 Chippa United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football 25 may 2024 Cape Town Spurs vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024