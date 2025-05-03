Empoli vs Lazio: Will the Eagles soar into the European spots?

Prediction on game Win Lazio Odds: 1.8 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

In the 35th round of Serie A, Empoli will host Lazio on Sunday, May 4, at 12:30 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Empoli vs Lazio: Match facts and head-to-head

Empoli are winless in their last ten matches and have lost the previous two.

Empoli haven’t won at home in 11 consecutive games.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last four games: two draws and two wins.

Lazio have the third most prolific attack in Serie A with 57 goals.

Empoli have kept a clean sheet in just 5% of their matches, while Lazio have managed 19%.

Lazio have scored in both halves in 42% of their matches this season.

In the first half of the season, Lazio won 2-1. Empoli last beat the Eagles back in 2015.

Empoli vs Lazio: Match preview

Empoli are languishing at the bottom of the table and desperately fighting for survival. Their hopes of staying up aren’t dead yet. After 34 Serie A rounds, they’ve collected 25 points and sit in 19th place. The gap to 17th is just two points, with four games left in the campaign. However, Empoli’s recent form is worrying—ten games without a win and back-to-back defeats.

Lazio, meanwhile, are locked in a battle for European qualification. The fight at the top end of the table is tight, and the Eagles are chasing a Champions League spot. Lazio currently have 60 points after 34 games, placing them seventh. They’re just two points behind fourth, and only tiebreakers separate them from sixth in Italy. The Eagles are in decent form, unbeaten in four straight matches.

Probable lineups

Empoli: Vasquez; Goglichidze, Ismajli, Viti; Gyasi, Anjorin, Kovalenko, Pezzella; Fazzini, Kacace; Esposito

Lazio: Mandas; Marušić, Gila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Rovella, Guendouzi; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni; Castellanos

Prediction

Both sides are highly motivated: Empoli are fighting for survival, Lazio for a European berth. But Empoli’s form is extremely poor, while Lazio are showing much more confidence on the pitch. That’s why I’m backing the Eagles to win at odds of 1.8.