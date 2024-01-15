RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Emma Raducanu vs Shelby Rogers prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Emma Raducanu vs Shelby Rogers prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Emma Raducanu vs Shelby Rogers prediction
Emma Raducanu Emma Raducanu
Australian Open Today, 00:30 Emma Raducanu - Shelby Rogers
Melbourne, 1573 Arena
Shelby Rogers Shelby Rogers
Prediction on game W1(-4,5)
Odds: 1.88
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On January 16th, a match in the Australian Open will feature Shelby Rogers against Emma Raducanu. Our analysts have compiled a forecast for this matchup.

Emma Raducanu

The British tennis player gained worldwide recognition with her sensational victory at the US Open in 2021. Since then, Raducanu has not achieved significant successes. Dealing with injuries and lacking stability, she played in Auckland this year, defeating Romanian Ruse but losing to Ukrainian Svitolina. Before that tournament, Raducanu had not played since April. At just 21 years old, there is still an opportunity for her to reach a level where she consistently displays her best tennis.

Shelby Rogers

The American tennis player entered the top 100 a decade ago, occasionally fluctuating within it. Rogers has the reputation of a sturdy mid-tier player who demands attention. She has not played since the beginning of July, and it might be challenging to showcase her best form after such a hiatus. In these five months away from tennis, Rogers managed to get married, and it remains to be seen how this will impact her game. Currently ranked 161st in the world, at 31 years old, progression might prove difficult.

Head-to-Head History

The players faced each other only once, in the summer of 2021, at the American major, where Raducanu convincingly won 6-2, 6-1.

Match Prediction Emma Raducanu – Shelby Rogers

On paper, Raducanu is favored in this matchup, though the current form of the American tennis player is unclear. The British athlete has the potential to play at a top level, while Rogers has consistently been a strong mid-tier player. A reasonable bet here appears to be Raducanu's success with a -4.5 games handicap.

Latest News
