Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

On February 7th, in the second round of the Abu Dhabi tournament, Emma Raducanu will face Ons Jabeur. Our site has published a prediction for this match.

Emma Raducanu

Despite not demonstrating high-level performances, Emma Raducanu's fame hasn't waned since her sensational Grand Slam victory in 2021. Injuries and psychological instability hinder her from showcasing her best tennis. In the first round of this tournament, she managed to defeat Czech player Maria Bouzkova with a score of 6-4, 6-1, although the match was not straightforward, as she had to come back from a 2-4 deficit in the first set. Raducanu, aged 21, undoubtedly possesses great potential, and her current ranking of 296th in the world doesn't reflect her tennis caliber.

Ons Jabeur

The Tunisian athlete is the second seed in this tournament, which granted her the privilege to skip the first round. In the overall rankings, Jabeur is the sixth-best player globally, a significant achievement. Over the past two years, she has reached the finals of majors three times, albeit ending up on the losing side on all occasions. Her first Grand Slam of the year didn't go as planned; she comfortably defeated Katarina Zavatska 6-3, 6-1 in the first round but suffered a crushing defeat against Mihaela Buzarnescu with a score of 0-6, 2-6. At 29 years old, Jabeur still has the potential to clinch her first major title.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The athletes have not crossed paths in official matches, but they did play an exhibition match at the end of 2022, precisely in the UAE, where Jabeur emerged victorious with a score of 5-7, 6-3, 10-8.

Both encounters took place in Grand Slam finals, but Raducanu capitalized on her chance while Jabeur fell short.

Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur Prediction

The fixture is quite appealing, especially considering it's only the second round of the tournament. We anticipate an intriguing and unpredictable battle, and the bookmakers seem to share this view, offering equal odds for success. Both athletes are not yet ready to showcase their peak performance; their current objective is to regain form. We consider a bet on a total of over 20.5 games promising.