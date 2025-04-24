RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Tennis Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - April 25, 2025

Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - April 25, 2025

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports's expert
Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk prediction Photo: https://www.skysports.com/ Author unknown
Emma Raducanu Emma Raducanu
Mutua Madrid Open 25 apr 2025, 09:30 Emma Raducanu - Marta Kostyuk
Madrid, Caja Mágica
Marta Kostyuk Marta Kostyuk
Prediction on game Win Emma Raducanu
Odds: 1.94
The prestigious tennis tournament in Madrid is gaining momentum, and in the second round, Emma Raducanu and Marta Kostyuk will face off. Here's my betting suggestion for this clash.

Emma Raducanu

The British athlete won her first Grand Slam title quite early in her career at the age of 18. Four years have passed since, and she hasn't won any more tournaments. Currently, Raducanu is ranked 49th in the world; she occasionally shows top-level tennis, but clearly lacks consistency.

This season, she has played 15 matches, winning only 8. Her best performance was at the Miami tournament, where she reached the quarterfinals but lost in a tense match to the strong Pegula in three sets. Raducanu began her journey in Madrid with a hard-fought victory over Dutch player Lammens – 7:6, 6:4.

Marta Kostyuk

The Ukrainian athlete has yet to boast significant successes this season. In Miami, Kostyuk also lost to Pegula, but in the fourth round. The 22-year-old is ranked 36th in the world and will start in Madrid from the second round; the upcoming match will be her first on clay this season.

One of the best tournaments for the Ukrainian was in Doha, where she performed well, reaching the quarterfinals before losing in a tough battle to Amanda Anisimova, who eventually took the title. The form of the tennis player raises questions, but she is capable of a lot.

Match facts

  • Raducanu has won 5 of her last 6 matches.
  • Kostyuk has won 11 out of 20 matches this season.
  • The odds for the upcoming battle are as follows: P1 – 1.94, P2 – 1.91

H2H

The players have met twice, and the head-to-head score is currently 1:1. Kostyuk won first on the hard court in Cluj, Romania, 6:2, 6:1 in 2021, and a year later, Raducanu won by the same score in Madrid.

Prediction

Even the odds suggest a tough and unpredictable battle with no clear favorite. Kostyuk is higher in the rankings, but this can't be considered a significant advantage. Both players are still searching for their best form. I believe the British player has a better chance of success, so I'm betting on a clean win for Raducanu.

Prediction on game Win Emma Raducanu
Odds: 1.94
