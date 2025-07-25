Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips - July 25, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 20,5 Odds: 1.8 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the quarterfinals of a prestigious tennis tournament in Washington, Emma Raducanu and Maria Sakkari are set to face off. Here’s my take on a bet for this thrilling showdown.

Emma Raducanu

The Brit is doing everything she can to prove she’s more than just a one-tournament wonder after her stunning US Open win four years ago. Back then, Raducanu was a teenager tipped for a glittering career, but she hasn’t captured another title since. Now 22, she sits 46th in the world rankings. While this season has brought no major results, her game has often looked solid and promising.

Raducanu kicked off her Washington campaign with a hard-fought win over the formidable Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk—7-6, 6-4. She then cruised past renowned Japanese star Naomi Osaka—6-4, 6-2.

Maria Sakkari

The Greek star is a familiar name to tennis fans, having once been ranked in the world’s top 10. Sakkari started this season at No. 32, but has since slipped all the way to 90th. She’s yet to make any headline-grabbing runs this year.

In Washington, Sakkari opened with a straight-sets victory over Britain’s Katie Boulter—6-3, 6-4, then edged out tough American Emma Navarro—7-5, 7-6. The clash with Raducanu is especially significant, as Sakkari will celebrate her 30th birthday on match day—a win and a semifinal ticket would be the perfect gift.

Match facts

This season, Raducanu has played 16 matches on hard courts and won 9 of them.

Sakkari has managed just 8 wins in 19 matches on synthetic surfaces.

Bookmakers are offering the following odds: Raducanu to win – 1.55, Sakkari to win – 2.55.

Head-to-head

Raducanu leads their head-to-head 3-0, with two wins on hard courts and one on grass. Their last meeting was earlier this year in Dubai, where the Brit triumphed in straight sets—6-2, 6-2.

Prediction

Raducanu is a slight favorite here, but Sakkari certainly won’t want to lose on her birthday. I expect an intriguing battle, as neither player has shown much consistency this season. The best value bet looks to be on the total games over 20.5.