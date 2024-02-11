RU RU NG NG
Emma Raducanu vs Angelina Kalinina prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024



Jason Collins


Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024 12 feb 2024, 04:00 Emma Raducanu - Angelina Kalinina
Doha, Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Angelina Kalinina Angelina Kalinina
Prediction on game W1(-3)
Odds: 1.62

On February 12th, Emma Raducanu and Angelina Kalinina will contest their encounter within the confines of the tennis tournament in Doha. The forecast for the match between these adversaries has been disseminated on the pages of our platform.

Emma Raducanu

Once an ascending luminary in the realm of world tennis, has clinched a Grand Slam title at the zenith of her career. Presently, Raducanu finds herself hovering towards the latter echelons of the ranking, though such a placement belies her caliber. The athlete possesses the dual advantages of youth and invaluable experience, as she is a mere 21 years old. Throughout this year, the tennis player has engaged in six matches, emerging victorious in three. Raducanu's most recent encounter took place in the second round of the tournament in Abu Dhabi, where she succumbed to the formidable Ons Jabeur with a scoreline of 4:6, 1:6.

Angelina Kalinina

The Ukrainian tennis player, currently occupies the 32nd position in the global rankings, acknowledged as a sturdy mid-tier competitor. This year has proven to be unfavorable for the athlete, with four defeats in five matches. Recently, Kalinina commemorated her 27th birthday, only to face defeat in the subsequent day's second round against the Russian player, Samsonova, with a score of 1:6, 3:6. The athlete is presently unable to manifest her optimal tennis prowess, a fact evident from her recent performances.

Interesting facts about the match and their head-to-head encounters

  • The adversaries have crossed paths only once, in 2022, on clay, where Kalinina emerged victorious after a grueling three-set match.
  • Raducanu is six years junior to her adversary, yet has already secured a Grand Slam title, a feat yet to be achieved by the Ukrainian.

Emma Raducanu vs Angelina Kalinina Prediction

Bookmakers favor the British tennis prodigy, with the odds gradually diminishing in her favor. While Raducanu's performance may not be resplendent, she appears to possess a superior form compared to her upcoming adversary. Hence, we concur with the odds. A viable wager would be on the success of the British player with a handicap of -3 games.




