Emma Navarro vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

20th January will feature a match in the third round of the Australian Open between Emma Navarro and Dayana Yastremska. Here is the match forecast from our analysts.

Emma Navarro

The young American tennis player made a name for herself last year by winning five ITF tournaments. She continued her good form this year, reaching the semifinals in Auckland, where she lost to the eventual champion Coco Gauff. In Hobart, she secured her first WTA title. In the Australian Open, Navarro won in three sets against Chinese player Wang and Italian player Cocciaretto. Emma Navarro, also known as the daughter of billionaire and owner of the Charleston tournament, Ben Navarro, is currently 22 years old and ranked 26th in the world.

Dayana Yastremska

The Ukrainian tennis player holds the 93rd position in the world rankings at the age of 23. Yastremska had the potential for a breakthrough in her career, showing promise in high-level tennis. She started the tournament from the qualification stage, winning three matches with a score of 2-1 each. In the main draw, Yastremska demonstrated even better performance, first defeating strong opponent Vondrousova 6-1, 6-2, and then convincingly beating Gracheva 6-3, 6-2. The Ukrainian player seems determined to continue her success.

Head-to-Head History

This will be the first meeting between these young and promising players.

Match prediction - Emma Navarro vs Dayana Yastremska

In this matchup, the American is considered a slight favorite, although Yastremska's chances of success appear at least as good. Both players are in excellent form, so an interesting and competitive match is expected. A reasonable bet seems to be on Yastremska to win with a +4.5 game handicap. Considering a high total of games might also be worth exploring.