Elversberg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 3.0 Odds: 1.82 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On May 10, the "Waldstadion Kaiserlinde" will host a clash from matchday 33 of Germany's 2. Bundesliga, as Elversberg takes on Eintracht Braunschweig. For this game, I'm offering a bet on goals, cards, and the match winner.

Elversberg

Back in 2022, this team was still competing in the Regionalliga, where they spent eight consecutive seasons. However, after finally earning promotion to the 3. Liga, they managed to win it right away. Then, in the 2023/2024 campaign, having climbed to the second tier of German football, they secured enough points to finish in eleventh place.

This season, the club not only avoided the "second season syndrome"—they made a dramatic leap forward. Right up until the end, they were even in the running for a direct promotion to the Bundesliga. But in April, they drew against Fortuna and Paderborn. Their only win came away at Nuremberg, with a 3-1 victory. That result allowed them to hold onto third place, but their recent rival, Paderborn, is level on 52 points.

Eintracht Braunschweig

The club earned promotion to the Bundesliga in 2013, but only lasted one season in the top flight. They then spent a significant period in the third division, including the 2021/2022 campaign. After climbing back up to the 2. Bundesliga, they finished fifteenth twice—low, but comfortably clear of the relegation zone.

It’s quite possible that this season will end similarly. Not everything went their way, but in the spring, during the run-in, they put together an excellent stretch with several wins. However, they only managed a 1-1 draw with modest Jahn Regensburg. Against Fortuna, despite leading 1-0 and 2-1 at home, they ultimately had to settle for another draw.

Match facts

Elversberg have drawn two of their last three matches

On average, Elversberg score 1.84 goals and concede 1.13 goals per match

Eintracht Braunschweig have won three of their last five games

Head-to-head

Last season, the clubs met for the first time, with each winning at home. This season, Elversberg dominated in Braunschweig, cruising to a 3-0 victory.

Elversberg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction

The bookmakers have the hosts as favorites. But the visitors are also in great form—expect "over 3.0 goals" here (odds: 1.82).