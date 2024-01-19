RU RU NG NG KE KE
Elina Svitolina vs Viktorija Golubic prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2023

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Australian Open 20 jan 2024, 05:00 Elina Svitolina - Viktorija Golubic
Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena
Viktorija Golubic Viktorija Golubic
Prediction on game Total over 18,5
Odds: 1.72
Among the abundance of Saturday clashes in the Australian Open, we draw attention to the confrontation between Elina Svitolina and Viktorija Golubic, who will meet in the fourth round of the tournament.

Elina Svitolina

The Ukrainian tennis player possesses ample experience and skill to contend even for victory in the tournament, although achieving such a result will be incredibly challenging. In this tournament, Svitolina confidently defeated two opponents, first Australian Preston with a score of 6-2, 6-2, and then Bulgarian Tomova with a score of 6-1, 6-3. The athlete has returned from maternity leave but demonstrates a solid level of tennis. Svitolina, currently 29 years old, holds the 23rd position in the world rankings.

Viktorija Golubic

The Swiss tennis player has never impressed with high-ranking results, although she has lingered within the top hundred for an extended period. It is not possible to label Golubic as promising, considering she is already 31 years old, and she holds the 85th position in the global standings. Golubic defeated two strong opponents from the top 50 in this tournament, Kudermetova with a score of 7-6, 1-6, 6-1, and Sinakova with a score of 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. The upcoming opponent is formidable and experienced; let's see if the Swiss player can create another sensation.

Head-to-head history

Formally, the head-to-head score is 1-1, but Svitolina won on the major stage in Australia, while Golubic secured victory at an exhibition tournament in her home country, which cannot be considered equivalent.

Match prediction for Elina Svitolina vs Viktorija Golubic

The Ukrainian is considered the clear favorite in this pairing, although Golubic is accustomed to the underdog role. Svitolina needs to showcase her best tennis to overcome such a strong opponent. The Swiss player is capable of offering resistance, but advancing further will be challenging. Let's venture to predict that the match will not be brief, so we will take a bet on the total over 18.5 games.

Comments
